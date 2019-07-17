Christian Pulisic says working under Frank Lampard at Chelsea feels 'amazing'

Christian Pulisic has told GAFFER Magazine that his set of skills are well suited to the Premier League

Christian Pulisic says it feels amazing to be at Chelsea working under Frank Lampard, who he grew up watching as a kid.

The American winger decided to join up with his new Chelsea team-mates early and met them in Japan on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old is back in pre-season training just nine days after the USA's Gold Cup final defeat to Mexico.

Pulisic is set to make his Chelsea debut on Friday, six months after signing from Borussia Dortmund

Pulisic told GAFFER Magazine: 'When I think of this club, there's a lot of great players that come to mind. I grew up watching Frank Lampard and all of those guys at the top of their game in the Premier League and in the Champions League.

"To me, Chelsea were always one of the biggest teams and now to be playing here, it's really come full circle from that moment. It feels amazing."

Pulisic joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund at the start of January but went back to the German club on loan for the rest of the season.

More than six months after signing, Pulisic is set to make his debut in their J.League World Challenge match with Kawasaki Frontale on Friday morning.

The full interview with Pulisic will be available in the second edition of GAFFER Magazine, coming soon

He hopes he can bring a new dynamic to Chelsea's squad, following the departure of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid last month.

Pulisic added: "I think I have a lot of speed and creativity that I can bring to the game; quickness and different attacking abilities that can really help the team.

"I think I have some tools that can really do well in this league [Premier League]. I just can't wait."

There are less than three weeks to go before Pulisic potentially makes his debut in England for Chelsea when they go to Old Trafford in the first Super Sunday of the season, live on Sky Sports on August 11.

