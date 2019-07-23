Callum Hudson-Odoi close to new Chelsea contract

Chelsea have finally tied Callum Hudson-Odoi down to a new contract

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is close to agreeing a new contract at the club, which will be worth £180,000 a week.

Bayern Munich have made four separate bids for Hudson-Odoi - the most recent worth £22.5m - but despite the 18-year-old handing in a transfer request in January, he now looks set to be staying at Stamford Bridge.

Negotiations have continued over the past six months, with the crucial breakthrough and verbal agreement between Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia and Hudson-Odoi representatives reached in the last 48 hours.

However, several aspects of the deal are not yet agreed, including which shirt number he will wear, and whether the deal is for four or five years.

The Chelsea academy graduate had less than a year left on his contract and would have been able to talk to foreign clubs in January.

New Blues boss Frank Lampard has previously highlighted his desire to keep Hudson-Odoi at the club, stating that he will be 'central to Chelsea's future'.

Lampard said: "He is a player that came through the academy, he is a player that can be a big player for Chelsea and for England.

Hudson-Odoi has made two England caps under Gareth Southgate

"We - as a club, for sure - want him to stay."

The winger is currently recovering from a ruptured Achilles that he suffered during Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Burnley last season, but has said on social media that he "hopes to be back soon".

If he does sign, he will join fellow Chelsea youngsters Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount in agreeing new deals at Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2019-20 season.