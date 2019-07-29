Ross Barkley: We can fill Eden Hazard void at Chelsea

Ross Barkley is confident Chelsea can excel in the absence of Eden Hazard

Ross Barkley says Chelsea can fill the gap left by Eden Hazard after the forward's departure to Real Madrid, and acknowledges that the squad must "step up" their performance levels this season.

Hazard was Chelsea's top scorer and assist maker last season, scoring 16 goals and creating 15 more in the Premier League last season.

The 28-year-old signed on a five-year deal for a fee which could rise to £130m once all bonus payments have been paid.

Barkley, who made 27 appearances in 2018/19, believes Chelsea have what it takes to overcome the hole in the team left by Hazard's departure.

"You have to fill in," the England midfielder told reporters after Chelsea's 4-3 pre-season win against Reading on Sunday.

"Everyone in the squad understands he was a great player but he is gone.

"He has new challenges now and we have to replace his goals and create the chances. We have that much quality in the squad we will all step up to the plate.

"Last season when Eden wasn't playing we still won games, we still created chances. We know he is an exceptional player but we have exceptional players in the squad.

"We have young ones that will step up and produce the goods as well. We have Callum [Hudson-Odoi] coming back from injury and we have signed Christian Pulisic - he is an exceptional talent.

"We have wingers who can create from tight positions, players who can shoot from distance and strikers - young and experienced - who are hungry for goals."

Barkley has enjoyed a strong pre-season so far, scoring a sensational free-kick in Chelsea's victory against Reading, and firing the winner in a 2-1 win over Barcelona in Japan.

Chelsea face RB Salzburg and Borussia Monchengladbach before their 2019/20 season Premier League campaign begins against Manchester United on August 11, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4:30pm.

