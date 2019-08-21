Davide Zappacosta: Chelsea defender joins Roma on loan

Chelsea's Davide Zappacosta has joined Roma on loan until the end of January

Davide Zappacosta has completed a loan move to Roma from Chelsea until the end of January, with an option to extend the deal until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old Italy international right-back has also signed a one-year extension to his contract at Stamford Bridge, which takes him through to 2022.

In a statement on Roma's official website, Zappacosta said: "I am pleased to join Roma, after an experience overseas that helped me progress as both a player and a person.

"Being able to play for a great club like this is a huge motivation. I can't wait to start training alongside my new teammates.

Zappacosta, second on the left, was part of Chelsea's Europa League winning squad last season

Roma's sporting director Gianluca Petrachi, who previously worked with Zappacosta at Torino, added: "I'm pleased to be able to have Davide on my team once again.

"Compared with the player that I knew at Torino, now Roma are getting a player who has matured both as a player and a person after a valuable spell in another league.

"I am certain that Davide will be able to make an important contribution during the course of the season."

Zappacosta has made 52 appearances for Chelsea since joining from Torino in 2017, winning the FA Cup and Europa League in his two seasons with the club so far.