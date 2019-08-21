Daniel Sturridge: Former Liverpool striker signs for Trabzonspor

Daniel Sturridge was a free agent after leaving Liverpool at the end of last season

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has joined Turkish club Trabzonspor on a three-year contract.

Sky Sports News reported last week that Sturridge had been in talks with Trabzonspor and Besiktas as he searched for a new team following the expiration of his deal at Anfield in June.

The 29-year-old attracted plenty of interest from across Europe, with Serie A side Atalanta and Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt both reportedly keen on the free agent earlier in the window.

Sturridge scored 67 goals in 160 appearances for Liverpool after joining from Chelsea in January 2013, but has not found the net since September 2018.

He made 18 Premier League appearances for Liverpool during the 2018/19 season.

Sturridge was part of the Liverpool squad that won the Champions League in June

Sturridge is eligible to play football again after completing a ban for breaching the FA's gambling regulations.

He served two weeks of a six-week ban. The remaining four have been suspended until August 31, 2020, meaning he is free to play football again in the event he commits no further breaches of FA's guidelines.

