Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino need rest this season, says Stephen Warnock

Jurgen Klopp must rest Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane this season or risk burnout with his forwards, according to Stephen Warnock.

Liverpool's front three have each made over 50 appearances for the club since the start of last season, while all three were involved in international football during the summer break.

Liverpool laboured to a 2-1 win over Southampton on Saturday, just three days after their UEFA Super Cup win over Chelsea, and Warnock believes the Reds could struggle this season unless Klopp regularly rotates his forwards.

"I think Jurgen probably knows that it is going to be a big ask, being in seven competitions at the start of the season," Warnock said.

"More games again, coming off the back of Copa America and the Africa Cup of Nations.

"He knows that the players are going to need a rest at some point. He's spoken openly about finding time during the season to give Mane, Salah and Firmino more rest because they're going to need it.

"When is he going to pick that time? Probably around the FA Cup, maybe. If he can give it before, he may have to.

"That is where the other players, (Divock) Origi, (Xherdan) Shaqiri, (Rhian) Brewster, they're going to have to play at some point. He has got options, it's just when he picks them."

Liverpool face Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, with only goal difference separating the two sides at the top of the Premier League table.

While Warnock is keen to see Klopp use his squad depth, he expects Salah, Mane and Firmino to start against the Gunners, as Liverpool look to set a new club record of 12 consecutive Premier League wins.

"You've got to have them ready for the big games," he said.

"You're never going to be 100 per cent in a game but as close as you can be to that, he needs them."