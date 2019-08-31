Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen on his past as a striker and playing for Frank Lampard

Andreas Christensen chats about his youth as a striker, Frank Lampard and this season's expectations

Andreas Christensen has revealed that he used to play as a striker in his youth and discusses life under new Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.

The centre-back started his career in his home country of Denmark with Brondby, before moving to the youth team of Chelsea in 2012.

It was in these early days that he tried his hand at being a striker and also gave an insight into his defending heroes.

He told Sky Sports News: "Every season, we needed a 10 so I moved there, played really well - I would say - then we needed a six, but that was only one position down so maybe I could do that.

"One day, we needed a defender and they chose me again and I performed well there too. Goalkeeper was the next step, but that was never going to happen!

2:33 Highlights from Chelsea's win over Norwich in the Premier League Highlights from Chelsea's win over Norwich in the Premier League

"When I moved to a defender, I had two or three [players I looked up to] in mind. JT (John Terry) when I came here, he had a big presence at the club and was someone I looked up to.

"Even though he was at Liverpool, Daniel Agger was another, he was from Denmark and in the national team, he was someone I could always speak to. I still look up to both of them and want to do what they achieved."

Christensen made 40 appearances in all competitions during the 2017/18 season, but this dropped to 29 last term, with 15 of those games coming in Chelsea's successful Europa League campaign.

Andreas Christensen flourished under Antonio Conte, making 27 Premier League appearances

But under new boss Lampard, the Denmark international has started in all three games, and gave a glimpse into what it is like under the iconic former Chelsea midfielder.

"So far, it's been good," Christensen added. "I've got a lot of game time in the beginning so for me personally, it's been good. [Lampard] has brought back a lot of what he liked to do as a player - a lot of possession games, a lot of hard work but in a good way, with the ball.

"He brought a lot of people back too, either from the youth team or people who have been away and has brought them back. Everyone out there knows what Chelsea is about and that feeling has been good to take in.

Andreas Christensen played in 15 games as Chelsea won the Europa League last season

"My first season with the first team was [Lampard's] last one. I've always looked up to the big players and big names at the club and he was certainly one of them. I remember that he was very professional, he worked hard and I enjoyed the short time I had to play with him."

So what are the aims for Chelsea this season? Despite Maurizio Sarri's summer departure, he had a successful campaign, finishing third in the Premier League and winning the Europa League, meaning Lampard has a tough act to follow.

Frank Lampard winning the Premier League can help inspire Chelsea's young dressing room, says Andreas Christensen

Christensen said: "At Chelsea, you have to have high expectations. We are a club that are used to winning and that hasn't changed. We don't want to change and we're aiming for the highest we can every season.

"We don't know what that means yet this season but we are definitely going to push to win something, that's what we want and that's what Chelsea's about.

"The manager has won the Premier League and now there are a lot of young players who are hungry to do it. That mixture, at the minute, is very healthy and I think it's something the club needs. We're pushing in training to be the best we can this season."