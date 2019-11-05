Mason Mount insists Chelsea are ready to win trophies

0:35 Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount says the club are targeting winning a 'major trophy' this season. Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount says the club are targeting winning a 'major trophy' this season.

Mason Mount has insisted that Chelsea are ready to win trophies this season despite the lack of experience in Frank Lampard's youthful squad.

Mount and fellow rookies Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori have spearheaded Chelsea's run of eight wins from their last nine matches, with five consecutive Premier League victories lifting them to fourth in the table.

Chelsea will be looking for a third successive Champions League win when they take on Dutch champions Ajax at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, with the knowledge three points will put them on the verge of qualifying from Group H.

"We want to win trophies and we want to be top of the league," Mount said.



"We're so tight as a team, the bond is so good and we've got that focus and togetherness that we need to win trophies.

"That's our next goal, to win a major trophy. We just need to keep getting better and better, which is what we've shown over the last couple of weeks.

"If we carry on this level of performance, we can definitely be a top contender in any competition."

N'Golo Kante is available following a groin injury, while Ross Barkley and Andreas Christensen also trained ahead of the match.