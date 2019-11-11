Christian Pulisic: Hip injury rules Chelsea winger out of USA matches

Christian Pulisic has scored five goals in Chelsea's last three Premier League games

Christian Pulisic has been ruled out of the United States' matches against Canada and Cuba after suffering a hip injury during Chelsea's win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Having initially struggled to make an impact in the Premier League following his arrival from Borussia Dortmund over the summer, Pulisic has starred in recent weeks, scoring five goals in Chelsea's last three league games.

However, the USA will not be able to call on their 21-year-old talisman for crucial Concacaf Nations League matches, after he was hurt during Chelsea's 2-0 victory over their London rivals.

"Christian is officially at this stage ruled out," U.S. head coach Gregg Berhalter said. "We just got that information.

Highlights from Chelsea's win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

"This was a collaborative decision with the club. looking after the best interest of the player.

"These decisions are always difficult because this group and the coaching staff want nothing more than to have Christian here, but it was a risk we weren't willing to take at this time."

The USA take on Group A leaders Canada - who they trail by six points - on Friday, before playing their game in hand against Cuba four days later.

In order to qualify for the knockout round, Berhalter's side must win both of their games, and make up a three-goal differential on Canada.