Chelsea player ratings against Valencia: Kovacic and James shine but Jorginho struggles

Chelsea players celebrate Mateo Kovacic's goal

Chelsea played out a thrilling 2-2 draw with Valencia in their penultimate Champions League Group H game, but which players impressed and which struggled at Mestalla? Read on for our ratings.

Chelsea player ratings

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 6

Pulled off a stunning penalty save from Dani Parejo, but should have done better with Carlos Soler's opening goal and was lucky a few minutes before that when Valencia failed to capitalise on his misplaced pass deep in his own half. Appeared to misjudge the flight of the ball for the equaliser.

Reece James - 8

Another performance to enhance a growing reputation. Chelsea's best attacking outlet in the first half, producing a string of dangerous crosses from the right flank. More of a defensive focus after the break, but it was telling that Valencia's best moments came down the opposite flank.

Andreas Christensen - 5

Came into the team in place of Fikayo Tomori for his first start since the end of September. Showed good covering pace early on, but looked rusty from then on. Almost cost his side a goal early in the first half when his poor clearance fell to Rodrigo. Struggled as Valencia piled on the pressure late on.

Andreas Christensen made his first start since September

Kurt Zouma - 6

Got the assist for Chelsea's second goal, his header allowing Christian Pulisic to poke home. Made some important clearances at the other end, but had a few awkward moments too. Went close to scoring himself in the closing stages when his header was cleared off the line.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6

Had some difficult moments in the first half, with Valencia repeatedly targeting him at left-back. Fared better after moving into the back three when Frank Lampard changed formation, making some important blocks and tackles.

Jorginho - 5

A difficult evening for the Italian, who struggled to keep pace with Valencia's midfield runners. An early booking for a clumsy foul on Ferran Torres did not help him, and he later conceded the foul for Valencia's penalty. Substituted in the second half as Frank Lampard switched up his system.

N'Golo Kante - 7

Another industrious performance in the more advance midfield role he now occupies. He should have done better than blaze over the bar from one James cut-back in the first half, but his energy made him a useful outlet on the counter-attack.

Mateo Kovacic celebrates his goal vs Valencia with Chelsea team-mates

Mateo Kovacic - 8

Took his goal - his first for Chelsea on his 71st appearance - superbly, turning on the ball and firing low into the bottom corner from outside the box. Almost had a second shortly afterwards when he put a diagonal effort too close to the goalkeeper. His powerful running caused Valencia problems all night.

Christian Pulisic - 7

Alert to prod home Chelsea's second goal, his sixth in his last seven appearances. Produced some eye-catching moments of skill, setting up Kovacic for a great chance late in the second half. Could, perhaps, have provided more defensive cover for Azpilicueta at times, but good overall.

Willian - 6

Should perhaps have done better with the header he put over the bar from James' cross in the early stages. A lot of energy, as usual, but lacked his usual cutting edge. Replaced by Mason Mount in the 80th minute.

Tammy Abraham - 7

A handful in the first half, linking the play effectively and going close with several half-chances, one of which was superbly saved by Jasper Cillessen, but forced off in agony after landing awkwardly shortly before the break. His fitness will be a major worry for Lampard.

Tammy Abraham is helped off the pitch after he was injured

SUBS

Michy Batshuayi - 6

A peripheral figure as Chelsea spent most of the second half defending, but did force a save from Cillessen with one diagonal shot in the closing stages.

Emerson - 5

Came on in place of Jorginho, taking up residence at left wing-back, but could not prevent Daniel Wass' equaliser.

Mason Mount - 5

Thrown on for Willian late on, but with Chelsea under the cosh, the game was not suited to his creative strengths.