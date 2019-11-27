Chelsea's Tammy Abraham stretchered off vs Valencia in Champions League

Tammy Abraham is helped off the pitch after he was injured in the Champions League game against Valencia

Frank Lampard hopes Tammy Abraham has avoided serious injury after a heavy fall in Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Valencia in the Champions League.

Just before half-time, the in-form striker fell awkwardly while competing for a corner in Valencia's box at the Mestalla.

The 22-year-old received treatment on the pitch and walked off with help from Chelsea's medical staff.

But, before Abraham could make it to the tunnel he went down holding his side before eventually being stretchered off.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard confirmed Abraham was in the dressing room at full-time, adding: "The word at half-time was that it looked quite severe, but the word afterwards was that it wasn't quite so severe. But that's all I know at this point now."

Abraham fell awkwardly after going up for a header

Abraham is Chelsea's top scorer this season with 12 goals in 21 appearances.