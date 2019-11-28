Chelsea's Tammy Abraham hopes injury 'not too serious'

Tammy Abraham is helped off the pitch after he was injured in the Champions League game against Valencia

Tammy Abraham hopes scans on Thursday will clear him of any serious hip injury after he fell heavily during Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Valencia in the Champions League.

Just before half-time, the in-form Chelsea striker fell awkwardly while competing for a corner in Valencia's box at the Mestalla.

The 22-year-old received treatment on the pitch and walked off with help from Chelsea's medical staff.

But, before Abraham could make it to the tunnel he went down holding his side before eventually being stretchered off.

Abraham admitted fearing serious injury when he fell awkwardly, but now believes he has avoided a long-term problem.

"It's much better than when it happened," Abraham told Chelsea TV. "At the time I was fearful of the worst but it was much better when I got in.

"I was able to walk and move about. So I'm thankful and hopefully it's not too long. I'll have a scan, but hopefully it's just bruising. It was a knee to my hip area, so hopefully it's not too serious."

Abraham fell awkwardly after going up for a header

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard said after the game: "The word at half-time was that it looked quite severe, but the word afterwards was that it wasn't quite so severe. But that's all I know at this point now."

Chelsea can still qualify for the last 16 by beating Lille at Stamford Bridge on December 10, with Abraham already focusing ahead to that showdown.

"I was watching the second-half on my phone in the dressing room," Abraham added.

"It's always been a dream to play in the Champions League so I don't want it to end here, I want to push on further. So it's good that it's in our hands."

Abraham is Chelsea's top scorer this season with 12 goals in 21 appearances.