Frank Lampard expecting 'emotional' return to Stamford Bridge for John Terry

1:15 Frank Lampard expects John Terry to get a "deserving" reception from Chelsea fans Frank Lampard expects John Terry to get a "deserving" reception from Chelsea fans

Frank Lampard expects John Terry to have an "emotional" return to Stamford Bridge when Chelsea host Aston Villa on Wednesday, and that he will receive a "deserving" reception from the fans.

Lampard and Terry have faced off in the Championship before, when the former was manager at Derby, but this is the first time the pair will go head to head in the Premier League - and Terry's first time at his old club as part of an opposition team.

"I went up against him twice last year and we obviously get on very well and I've got huge respect for him and the work that him and Dean Smith have done there with Aston Villa," Lampard said.

"So I think it's more about John and probably the reception he will quite rightly get from the Chelsea fans. He was the most decorated captain, greatest captain, won everything, feels the club - everybody knows that.

"The fans will certainly show their appreciation and I'm sure it will be pretty emotional for John. He deserves that moment and I will certainly be pleased to see his face back at the Bridge."

John Terry and Frank Lampard were in the opposition dugouts when Aston Villa beat Derby in last season's Championship play-off final

Tammy Abraham missed last week's 1-0 defeat to West Ham with a hip injury picked up against Valencia on November 27, and Lampard says a decision on whether the 22-year-old will face Villa will be made on the day of the game.

"We're giving him every possible chance to be fit," said Lampard. "He's still got some pain in the area of the injury, so we'll make a judgement call [Wednesday].

"It's painful for him, so it's a bit of pain threshold and whether it affects his movements. I wouldn't want to commit today.

"He was in good form, and with players that are important you want to give them as much time.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win over Chelsea in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win over Chelsea in the Premier League

"He's keen and we're trying our best to give him time, but if he's not ready we have to go in a different route anyway."

Chelsea are currently waiting to hear whether their appeal of a FIFA transfer ban has been successful, and Lampard is hopeful the club will hear within "days".

"I haven't heard any more," Lampard said about the status of the appeal. "So I will wait and reserve judgement until we get the judgement and see where we want to go from there.

Asked when a decision is expected, Lampard said: "Very soon, I believe. Days, I think."

