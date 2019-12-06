Frank Lampard vows to stick by Chelsea youth despite lifting of transfer ban

Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham have impressed while given their chance at Chelsea

Frank Lampard insists young talents such as Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount are "here to stay" despite Chelsea having their transfer ban lifted on Friday.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has upheld the Blues' appeal, halving Chelsea's two-window transfer embargo and cutting their fine in two as well, meaning they are able to recruit players in the January transfer window.

Lampard has admitted he is ready to add to his squad but only if new players will strengthen his options, while promising to keep faith with homegrown stars like in-form England internationals Abraham and Mount.

"The fans won't lose that feeling for the young players; they won't lose it because the young players are here to stay," said Lampard.

"And the young players beneath that, if they train well enough and show enough then they'll get their opportunities because that's how I am here.

"So I don't think there's any problem with that, if we're going to try and do something it will be for the improvement of the squad.

"But if you think we're going to line up Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Reece James and sell them, we're not.

"They're here to stay so the fans will be happy that they can keep that relationship and know that anything we do going forward now will be to try and improve from that base."

Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell, along with Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho have been linked with moves to Stamford Bridge in the New Year.

England striker Abraham has scored 11 Premier League goals in 14 appearances this season, while midfielder Mount has found the net on five occasions.

Lampard admitted Chelsea will look to spend in the transfer window in order to keep pace with their rivals but promised to make the most of the academy products at his disposal.

"Every big team buys," he added. "In the competitive nature of the Premier League and where we're at, look at what Manchester United have spent in recent years and Manchester City, and now Tottenham last summer and Arsenal.

"And everyone is trying so it's obviously part of the picture. We sometimes get a finger pointed at us because people are still thinking about 15, 20 years ago, when Roman Abramovich turned up at the club.

"Every club is buying. So that's part of it. But at the moment we have managed to utilise a lot of hard work that has gone into the academy over the last 15 or so years and that's great to see that coming through in one go.

"So that's changed our picture slightly but we still want to improve if the opportunities are there."

