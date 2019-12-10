Frank Lampard: January spending won't impact Chelsea youngsters

Frank Lampard has led his side to the Champions League last 16

Frank Lampard insists he is always looking at ways to improve Chelsea with transfers and is adamant new arrivals won't impact the younger players.

Chelsea's January transfer ban was lifted last week, meaning they are now free to sign players having been restricted in the summer upon Lampard's arrival as manager.

He has so far performed well without spending - Chelsea sit fourth in the Premier League and qualified for the Champions League last 16 with a 2-1 win over Lille on Tuesday - but Lampard says he is always keen to improve.

"I would always look at all areas for the team," Lampard said. "In the summer we lost Eden Hazard, who was a huge part of scoring and creating our goals last season - and the season before that, to be fair. I think we've found ways in the team where we can still be competitive.

Cesar Azpilicueta celebrates scoring Chelsea's second goal against Lille

"We're showing that in the league and in the Champions League. But going forward, can we get even better? Can we get better in forward areas, to help our competition and to help the idea that we can be more clinical? I think we will always look at that."

Asked whether spending would hinder his young players, Lampard said: "No, I don't think it is a concern at all. Because they are here to stay. I believe in the quality of the young players here.

"I want them all to get better and they will improve, for sure, because of the age of them and because of where they are in their development.

"But as we move forward and we want to improve the squad, it will be done with a view to what we have and where we can get better. I think those sort of challenges should be ones that the young players stand up to.

Tammy Abraham celebrates scoring against Lille

"If we do bring players in, that should be one where they say: 'Okay, I want to show the player I am.' Knowing them as players and personalities, I think they have all got that."

Chelsea squeezed through to the last-16 having dominated the majority of the game against Lille, and Lampard admits his side need to be more clinical in front of goal.

"We need to take more of our chances. That's a fact. Because you leave teams slightly in the game. They probably had two shots at the back-end of the game and one goes in.

"So that was a frustrating thing in a very good performance. I can never doubt that the lads have given everything, but the reality is we need to be better in their box. We need to take more of our chances - whether it's the Premier League or the Champions League."

