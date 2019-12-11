Tammy Abraham says Chelsea ready for any Champions League opponent in last 16

Tammy Abraham scored as Chelsea beat Lille 2-1 on Tuesday

Tammy Abraham says Chelsea are ready to take on any opponent in the Champions League after securing their place in the last 16.

The striker scored his 13th goal of the season for the Blues on Tuesday night to help them to a 2-1 win over Lille in their final group game.

They now await their fate in the draw for the next round, which takes place in Switzerland on Monday at 11am GMT.

Abraham said: "This is exciting, very exciting. We're never ones to back down from a challenge. We want to play against the best teams in the world and play in the best stadiums in the world.

"No fear. We're ready for anyone. I would love it if it is playing at the Nou Camp or somewhere I've never played before."

Cesar Azpilicueta hit the winner for Chelsea

Despite beating Lille on Tuesday, Chelsea could only finish second in Group H after Valencia's shock win away to Ajax saw them secure top spot.

That means the Blues will have to play a side that finished top of their group, meaning as well as Barcelona, possible opponents include Maurizio Sarri's Juventus, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

"From our first game in the competition we realised how big it was," said Abraham. "It's a massive achievement for us to be through to the last 16.

"And it means the world to me; it's a dream come true to have watched the Champions League as a young kid growing up and now to be playing in it myself.

"But now it's also about knuckling down and focusing on the Premier League until the New Year."

Frank Lampard insists he is always looking at ways to improve Chelsea with transfers and is adamant new arrivals won't impact the younger players.

Chelsea's January transfer ban was lifted last week, meaning they are now free to sign players having been restricted in the summer upon Lampard's arrival as manager.

He has so far performed well without spending - Chelsea sit fourth in the Premier League and qualified for the Champions League last 16 with a 2-1 win over Lille on Tuesday - but Lampard says he is always keen to improve.

"I would always look at all areas for the team," Lampard said. "In the summer we lost Eden Hazard, who was a huge part of scoring and creating our goals last season - and the season before that, to be fair. I think we've found ways in the team where we can still be competitive."