Antonio Rudiger: Frank Lampard 'disappointed' by Jose Mourinho

Antonio Rudiger reported alleged racist abuse during Sunday's match

Frank Lampard feels "disappointed" by Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho's comments about Antonio Rudiger and Heung-Min Son after Chelsea's 2-0 win over Spurs on Sunday.

The Chelsea head coach mounted a strong defence of Rudiger in the face of criticism from Mourinho over Son's red card, in a match marred by two separate incidents of alleged racist abuse against both players.

Lampard plans talks with Rudiger on Christmas Eve to reassure the Germany international of his and Chelsea's solidarity over the defender's allegations he suffered racist abuse at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

3:23 Clinton Morrison, watching Sunday's Premier League action for Sky Sports News, reacts to the alleged racist abuse of Chelsea defender Rudiger Clinton Morrison, watching Sunday's Premier League action for Sky Sports News, reacts to the alleged racist abuse of Chelsea defender Rudiger

Mourinho told Rudiger to "stand up and play man" in questioning the Chelsea centre-back's reaction to being kicked by Son that brought the South Korea forward a red card on Sunday.

Lampard has hit back at Mourinho, insisting Rudiger should be under no kind of scrutiny over Son's dismissal.

1:07 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho insists Heung-Min Son did not deserve a three-match ban following his sending off against Chelsea Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho insists Heung-Min Son did not deserve a three-match ban following his sending off against Chelsea

Asked for a response to Mourinho's criticism of Rudiger, Lampard said: "With Toni, in this incident when he's having to post after the game about something we know is a huge deal [racism], I think to question his integrity in that time is disappointing for sure.

"Pretty universally, certainly what I heard in the commentary and the post-match reflection was that the Son incident was a red card. It wasn't brutal but it was instinctive that warrants a red card in the modern day.

"It was pretty clear that was the case. I wouldn't question Toni's integrity on that. So I do defend Toni firmly on it."

0:42 Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham insists his team have to 'stay together' and let their 'football do the talking' after Rudiger was subjected to alleged racist abuse Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham insists his team have to 'stay together' and let their 'football do the talking' after Rudiger was subjected to alleged racist abuse

Chelsea have pledged to work with authorities over an incident which led to the arrest of a Blues fan, following alleged abuse of Son, and have warned they are prepared to issue individual stadium bans to combat the problem.

Rudiger reported being subjected to monkey chanting during Chelsea's 2-0 derby win at Spurs on Sunday, where Willian's double handed Lampard's side victory.

The Professional Footballers' Association has called for a government-led inquiry into racism in the sport in the wake of the incident.

Lampard will speak to Rudiger in a bid to show his support.

1:21 Kick It Out head of development Troy Townsend believes more action needs to be taken against racism, which continues to 'fester and flourish' in football Kick It Out head of development Troy Townsend believes more action needs to be taken against racism, which continues to 'fester and flourish' in football

"I spoke to him briefly after the game, but I haven't had a one-on-one to speak to him about the incident as such," he added.

"I saw Toni's social media post, I thought it was well put, from the heart and something that he feels very strongly about. I'll speak to him today when I see him. I would like to think the players know I am with them on anything like this.

"I'll have the same conversation with Toni that I had with Tammy after the incident earlier this year. And I will tell them and take the time to make sure he knows I support him, and that I support all my players in this situation."