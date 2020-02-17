N'Golo Kante limps off injured for Chelsea vs Manchester United

N'Golo Kante was subbed off for Mason Mount early in the first half

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante was forced off injured inside 12 minutes during their game against Manchester United on Monday with an apparent groin injury.

The France midfielder fell to the ground at Stamford Bridge and had to be helped up by medical staff with what appeared to be a groin problem.

It appeared to be an off-the-ball incident with no Manchester United player making a challenge on the Chelsea midfielder.

He was replaced by Mason Mount after a short delay in the match.

Kante had started 13 out of Chelsea's last 14 games in all competitions after missing around four weeks of action due to a hip injury.

He joins Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek on Chelsea's injury list.

To add to Chelsea's woes, Andreas Christensen was also injured during the game against Man United and was replaced at half-time.