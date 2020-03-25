Pedro unsure on Chelsea future after this season

Pedro has made 201 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions

Chelsea forward Pedro admits he does not know what the future will hold after his contract expires at the end of this season.

But the 32-year-old Spain international, a £21m signing from Barcelona in August 2015, insists he will make no snap decisions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has seen team-mate Callum Hudson-Odoi test positive.

Pedro told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser: "My contract is up, but that's not the most important thing right now. I haven't even thought about it. My future will be resolved in due course.

"The most important thing is for everyone to show solidarity. Whatever happens regarding my future will happen, but right now it's not important as we don't even know when we will return to training.

"We have been in quarantine because one of our players (Hudson-Odoi) tested positive for coronavirus. He is now well and we are very happy for him."

Pedro, who has been unable to spend time with his children because of travel restrictions, is reported to have paid for 3,000 protective screens for hospitals in his native country, where there have been 3,434 deaths from COVID-19 and 47,610 confirmed cases.

He said: "I am very sorry for everything that is happening and the news that comes to us from Spain.

"From here, I once again thank all the health personnel, the state security forces, the people who are in the supermarkets day-by-day. Thank you to everyone for the work you are doing. Hopefully, we can stop this virus."