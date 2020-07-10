Billy Gilmour: Chelsea midfielder expected to miss up to four months following knee operation

Billy Gilmour had a knee operation on Friday morning

Billy Gilmour is expected to be out for up to four months after a knee operation on Friday, Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed.

The midfielder suffered the knee injury in a 19th-minute collision with Luka Milivojevic during Chelsea's 3-2 win over Crystal Palace.

Gilmour, who has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough campaign at Chelsea making 11 first-team appearances, played on at Selhurst Park until he was later substituted for Jorginho in the 80th minute.

"Billy had an operation on his knee [Friday] morning, we estimate he will be out for between three and four months unfortunately," Lampard said.

"I am obviously very disappointed as we all are here and Billy is himself. I spoke with him yesterday at length. [We are] giving him support and being there for him.

"He is a tough boy and it will hit him hard, particularly as a younger player who has just made a breakthrough.

"He was doing so well but this is part of football, I tried to explain that to him. He should be very pleased with what he has done, the impact he has had this season.

"His attitude will get him back as quick as he can, his character is fantastic, particularly with his age. The personality he has shown to get himself into the first team, I'm very sure he will show the same character in doing everything right with his rehab.

"He has a close knit family who will be there for him. The small bonus is that hopefully it will cover a period that is off season."

