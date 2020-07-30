Willian: Chelsea, Barcelona and Inter Miami make contract offers

Chelsea, Barcelona and Inter Miami have all made contract offers to Brazilian forward Willian.

Catalan club Barcelona are understood to have fulfilled Willian's request for a three-year deal.

However, the biggest proposal on the table, a lucrative three and a half year offer, comes from the MLS club Inter Miami, who are part-owned by former England captain David Beckham.

Willian celebrates scoring against West Ham

Willian will not make a decision until after his current club Chelsea have played Arsenal in Saturday's FA Cup final.

And Arsenal themselves remain keen on the 31-year-old and could yet play a part in the race for his signature.

Willian has been at Chelsea since August 2013, winning two Premier League titles and an FA Cup during his time with the London club.