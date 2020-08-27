Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham among group in quarantine after summer break

Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham are among a group of Chelsea players self-isolating

Chelsea's pre-season preparations have been disrupted, with Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham among a number of players in quarantine after returning from their summer break.

A group of the club's first-team squad are following government guidelines on self-isolation.

Chelsea are back in training and building towards the new Premier League season, with Frank Lampard's team facing Brighton away on September 14 in their first league fixture.

On Saturday, the Blues play the Seagulls in a pre-season friendly at the Amex, with 2,500 Brighton supporters allowed to attend as part of the government's pilot events.

Sky Sports News has approached Chelsea for comment.

Chelsea target Thiago Silva is set to undergo a medical in Milan before flying to the UK to begin a 14-day period of self-isolation

Chelsea will have high hopes for the new season, having already added five new signings with the arrival of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, Xavier Mbuyamba and Malang Sarr.

Sarr, 21, will be loaned out by Chelsea for the 2020/21 season.

Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz could also join this summer, with former PSG defender Thiago Silva set to complete his Chelsea medical on Thursday ahead of a move to Stamford Bridge.

After undergoing his medical in Milan, Silva is then expected to fly from Italy to London on Friday to begin a 14-day period of self-isolation before joining up with the Chelsea squad.