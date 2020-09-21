Antonio Rudiger considering future at Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger has not featured for Chelsea this season

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is considering his future at the club.

The Germany international, who has entered the final two years of his current contract, was left out of the matchday squad for Sunday's 2-0 Premier League defeat to Liverpool.

Rudiger wants regular football to ensure he is part of the Germany squad for next summer's European Championship.

The 27-year-old also did not feature in Chelsea's 3-1 opening day victory over Brighton last Monday.

Following defeat to Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard defended his decision to omit Rudiger from his matchday squad.

"We have five centre halves at the club so I can't pick three on the bench so that is the way it is," Lampard said.

Rudiger wants first-team football ahead of next summer's European Championship

"I have to pick the squad via training, situations and the opponent."

Rudiger made 26 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea last season as they finished fourth in the Premier League and reached the FA Cup final, losing 2-1 to Arsenal.

His only appearances this season have come for Germany, starting both of their Nations League matches against Spain and Switzerland earlier this month.

Rudiger has been with Chelsea since 2017 after arriving from Italian side Roma and has featured 115 times for the club, scoring six goals.

