Kai Havertz: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard tips midfielder for top after COVID-19 return

Kai Havertz tested positive for coronavirus and self-isolated at beginning of November; Frank Lampard says he was "very ill" but is predicting a bright future for the midfielder following his return to the team; Havertz joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

By PA Media

Tuesday 8 December 2020 06:54, UK

Kai Havertz struggled earlier in the season after contracting coronavirus
Image: Kai Havertz was sidelined after contracting coronavirus but has since returned to the team

Frank Lampard has backed Kai Havertz to realise his "top-class" potential at Chelsea now he is putting his coronavirus illness behind him.

Havertz missed several weeks of the campaign after testing positive for Covid-19, with Lampard now revealing the condition took a greater toll on the Germany playmaker than previously thought.

The 21-year-old has yet to find top form over a sustained spell since joining the Blues in a £70m summer switch from Bayer Leverkusen, but Lampard has tipped Havertz to become one of the world's best players in his time at Stamford Bridge.

"Kai is fitting in really well, I said it before but I want to make it clear that he had strong symptoms of Covid," Lampard said ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Krasnodar.

"He was very ill and struggling for a while and not all players have it like that, some are symptom-free.

Trending

"I had to factor that in so that's why it took two or three weeks before he is starting a game again after he returned from Covid.

3:06
Chelsea move top with win over Leeds

"Before he fell ill and turned in a positive test, I thought his form was fantastic.

Also See:

"He played some really good stuff in the number eight role, the advanced midfield role and I was delighted for him. You could see he was enjoying it, but Covid cut that short.

"Long term, I have no concerns. In fact, I feel quite the opposite. He is going to be a huge player for this football club, in the Premier League, as he has all the attributes and attitude to be an absolutely top-class player for the league and in the world.

"That's how highly I rate him and I think people that analyse him, it can be quick reactions at times involving price tags and so on.

"But I think we have to understand that some of the best players that have come to this country have found it quite hard for some time to get used to the Premier League and I think Kai has actually been very good.

"Covid has made it difficult for him but he is a top player and will be a top player for us."

Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Sports Box Office