Frank Lampard: Liverpool and Man City are Premier League favourites, not Chelsea

Frank Lampard has shrugged off suggestions from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp that his Chelsea side are favourites to win the Premier League this season.

The Blues are unbeaten in nine league games following their 3-1 victory over Leeds at Stamford Bridge and no other side has gone longer this campaign without tasting defeat.

That run of form led to Klopp, whose side are second only to Tottenham on goal difference, to identify Chelsea as his pick for the championship this season, because they have "the biggest squad and great players playing well together after a rusty start".

But Lampard feels the fact Liverpool - and Manchester City - have more experienced squads makes those two teams the front-runners to win the top-flight title this season.

"I'm not sure anyone actually went for it," he said of Klopp's comments. "Liverpool and Manchester City seem to be pretty much everyone's favourites and rightly so with the form they have had over the past three or four years and how they have built up their squads.

Image: Lampard's Chelsea extended their unbeaten run to nine games with victory over Leeds on Saturday evening

"Even with injuries, you look at the squad Liverpool put out last night with players missing and it's a very good side. Tottenham and Manchester United are in the frame too.

"It's his opinion and he is entitled to it but I think it's clear where we are at - we are in good form but we have players who have just come into this league or younger players.

"Some teams like Liverpool and City have had success with very established Premier League players who have been performing to a high standard for several years.

"We are trying to get there and reach that and that is going to take lots of consistency over the coming months."

Image: Hakim Ziyech will be sent for a scan on his hamstring injury on Monday

Lampard also confirmed forward Hakim Ziyech will have a scan on his hamstring injury on Monday, while goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and young midfielder Billy Gilmour will start Tuesday's Champions League group game against Krasnodar.

Kepa saw his place in the Chelsea starting line-up taken by Edouard Mendy in September but will be rewarded for his work behind the scenes with a starting role against the Russian Premier League side at Stamford Bridge.

"It's different for goalkeepers because they have to be patient if they are not starting games," he said.

Image: Kepa Arrizabalaga lost his place in Chelsea's starting line-up to Edouard Mendy in September

"Kepa has trained very well and I have explained to him he will have periods like this in his career.

"He has been very supportive of Edu and he is someone who is training really well - that's the thing I look at because of the nature of it.

"Goalkeepers can't train alone, they have to work with each other and his attitude has been spot on. He has trained well and he deserves to play."