Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Chelsea are favourites for Premier League title

Jurgen Klopp believes Chelsea are favourites to take Liverpool's Premier League title this season due to the "unbelievable" strength of Frank Lampard's squad.

Chelsea spent big on a myriad of talented new recruits in the summer and, after a difficult start, the Blues are unbeaten in nine league games following their 3-1 victory over Leeds at Stamford Bridge - no other side has gone longer this campaign without tasting defeat.

Saturday's win sent Chelsea top of the table, above Liverpool, with Klopp's side in action against Wolves on Sunday, and the Liverpool boss is adamant the Blues are here to stay in the race for the title this season.

3:06 Chelsea move top with win over Leeds

"If I watch football games at the moment then Chelsea, for me, look like favourites," Klopp said. "They have the biggest squad, great players playing well together after a rusty start - and they are full on.

"They have unbelievable opportunities to change in games and make changes from one game to the other - so that is it.

"I don't feel we are chasing anyone at the moment - or that anyone is chasing us.

"Pressure is there for us but it's about how much you think about that pressure, to be honest."

Klopp has refuted Gary Neville's claims that he is trying to gain a psychological advantage by complaining about the effects of kick-off times on his players.

The Liverpool manager has been unhappy about playing on Wednesdays in the Champions League and then the lunchtime kick-off on a Saturday, as well as the absence of the five-sub rule, amid a raft of injuries to some of his key men.

1:23 Jurgen Klopp has defended himself against comments from Gary Neville over his unease at the fixture schedule and claimed that he is thinking about 'all players'

Neville said on Monday Night Football that he believed Klopp was emulating his former boss at Manchester United Sir Alex Ferguson in trying to gain an edge, but Klopp insists he genuinely cares about all players in the Premier League.

"I heard that Gary Neville said that - I can't remember exactly what he said - but it's not about Liverpool," Klopp said ahead of Sunday's clash with Wolves.

"Whatever he thinks might be evidence of how he would be in a situation like this, he should not think that I am like him, because I am not like him."