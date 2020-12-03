Liverpool vs Wolves preview, team news, kick-off time, prediction

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Liverpool vs Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 7.15pm.

Team news

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is in contention for his Premier League debut after making his European bow in midweek deputising for Alisson Becker (thigh).

Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold (calf) and Naby Keita (hamstring) have returned to training and could rejoin the squad.

0:37 Nuno Espirito Santo and Carlo Ancelotti both back the introduction of concussion substitutes in the Premier League.

Wolves' Raul Jimenez remains in hospital following surgery on a fractured skull after clashing heads with David Luiz in the win at Arsenal but is expected to be discharged early next week.

Romain Saiss is training again after recovering from coronavirus but Jonny is out with a knee injury.

How to follow

2:30 A preview of matchweek 11 in the Premier League as Tottenham host Arsenal in the north London derby and Manchester United travel to east London to face David Moyes’ West Ham.

Follow Liverpool vs Wolves in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

3:12 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's draw against Liverpool

Everything has its price. And the key to becoming a winning punter in this game is to know when to act when the odds are just too good to sniff at. This is one of those situations. Wolves are just too big to ignore at 5/1 to end Liverpool's club record unbeaten run at home.

Jurgen Klopp's men have shown enough vulnerability in recent weeks to present an argument that a well-drilled, top-six side in the Premier League can roll them over. Wolves tick those boxes.

Yes, Liverpool were magnificent against Leicester but woeful against Atalanta, distinctly average against Brighton and second-best for long periods until they went ahead against Ajax. And now, with Alisson joining their long list of absentees for this encounter, it's time to take them on.

1:23 Jurgen Klopp has defended himself against comments from Gary Neville over his unease at the fixture schedule and claimed that he is thinking about 'all players'.

The sample size is small, granted, but in the 11 games without Alisson since he signed for Liverpool, Klopp's men have conceded 1.5 goals per fixture in comparison to 0.7 with him in the team. And, for the two games without him this season, Liverpool were thumped 7-2 at Aston Villa and drew at Everton.

Caoimhin Kelleher made two brilliant saves as he was catapulted into the limelight against Ajax but his inexperience wasn't really targeted by the Dutch champions. I'm sure Wolves will be doing more to test him whenever possible from set-pieces, crosses and shots from outside the box. With Adama Traore back in full-flow and previous encounters between these two being tight - remember, Wolves have beaten Liverpool twice in the FA Cup under Nuno - it's time to jump on the Wolves train.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-2 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

ALSO LOOK OUT FOR: Leander Dendoncker to have a shot at Evens

Opta stats

2:53 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' win at Arsenal

Liverpool have lost just one of their 12 Premier League meetings with Wolves (W9 D2), winning each of the last seven in a row by an aggregate score of 15-2.

Wolves' only Premier League victory against Liverpool was back in December 2010, with Stephen Ward netting the only goal in a 1-0 win at Anfield.

Wolves won 2-0 at reigning champions Manchester City last season - they could become just the third team to win away against the reigning Premier League champions in consecutive campaigns, after Liverpool (2000-01/2001-02) and Tottenham Hotspur (2016-17/2017-18).

Liverpool (6) have dropped more points from winning positions this season than they did in the whole of last season (5), with their 1-1 draw at Brighton last time out the third time this campaign they'd let a Premier League lead slip.

Liverpool are currently enjoying the second longest unbeaten home run in English top-flight history - 64 games. The Reds have won 53 of these (D11), scored 169 goals (2.6/game) and conceded 42 (0.7/game).

Pitch to Post Preview: Redknapp assesses Tottenham and Arsenal; Plus the return of fans, Chelsea's striker dilemma, and more!

This week on the Pitch to Post Preview Podcast, Jamie Redknapp joins Peter Smith and Adam Bate to look ahead to the north London derby and assess Tottenham and Arsenal's contrasting form.

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett also has the latest from Leicester and the future of Jonny Evans, while we discuss whether Olivier Giroud should be Chelsea's first-choice striker and Man Utd's tricky trip to West Ham.

Plus we hear from a Charlton supporter about the experience of returning to watch live football. Adam also makes his bold Pitch for what he thinks will happen in this weekend's Premier League action - and it's good news for the teams in the relegation zone…!