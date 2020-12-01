Alisson: Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool goalkeeper out for up to two weeks

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson will be out for up to two weeks with a hamstring injury, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

Alisson missed Liverpool's Champions League tie against Ajax on Tuesday, with Caoimhin Kelleher starting in goal ahead of Adrian.

"It is not Covid," Klopp told BT Sport in his pre-match interview, when asked why Alisson was not in the Liverpool side.

"That is something we have to mention when it is not the case and it is not the case. He told us after the game [against Brighton] he felt his hamstring in the 60th or 70th minute.

"A little one but enough for today and probably for another week, we will have to wait and see. I have never heard of a hamstring that is only four or five days so it will be 10 to 14 days, I think."

Alisson's injury adds to Klopp's long list of absentees.

1:30 Thiago Alcantara's recovery from a knee injury sustained in the Merseyside derby in October will take a few more weeks, says Jurgen Klopp

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri remain unavailable, along with James Milner, who suffered a hamstring injury against Brighton on Saturday.

Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara remain long-term injuries.

More to follow....

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.