Alisson: Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool goalkeeper out for up to two weeks

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson missed Ajax tie after sustaining hamstring injury in Brighton draw; the Brazilian is now set to be unavailable for the visit of Wolves on Sunday in the Premier League, and next week's trip to FC Midtjylland in the Champions League

Tuesday 1 December 2020 19:39, UK

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was left out of the side to face Ajax due to a tight leg muscle
Image: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was left out of the side to face Ajax

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson will be out for up to two weeks with a hamstring injury, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

Alisson missed Liverpool's Champions League tie against Ajax on Tuesday, with Caoimhin Kelleher starting in goal ahead of Adrian.

"It is not Covid," Klopp told BT Sport in his pre-match interview, when asked why Alisson was not in the Liverpool side.

"That is something we have to mention when it is not the case and it is not the case. He told us after the game [against Brighton] he felt his hamstring in the 60th or 70th minute.

"A little one but enough for today and probably for another week, we will have to wait and see. I have never heard of a hamstring that is only four or five days so it will be 10 to 14 days, I think."

Alisson's injury adds to Klopp's long list of absentees.

Thiago Alcantara's recovery from a knee injury sustained in the Merseyside derby in October will take a few more weeks, says Jurgen Klopp

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri remain unavailable, along with James Milner, who suffered a hamstring injury against Brighton on Saturday.

Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara remain long-term injuries.

