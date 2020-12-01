Liverpool 1-0 Ajax: Curtis Jones punishes Andre Onana error as Reds make Champions League last 16

Liverpool guaranteed their place in the last 16 of the Champions League after Andre Onana's error handed Curtis Jones the winning goal in an edgy 1-0 victory.

Alisson was a surprising omission from Liverpool's starting XI as Jurgen Klopp revealed he will be out for up to two weeks with a hamstring injury. Caoimhin Kelleher - making his Champions League debut - started in goal ahead of Adrian.

But it was the man at the other end who made a rookie-like error when the usually reliable Onana allowed a Neco Williams cross to loop over his head and be tapped home by Curtis Jones (58) - a goal very much made in the Liverpool academy.

Jones' finish came at a time when the visitors were pummelling the Liverpool goal, with David Neres striking a post just 60 seconds before the eventual winning goal.

The result guarantees Klopp's side top spot in Group D meaning their final game against FC Midtjylland will be a dead-rubber - a welcome boost for Klopp and his team's busy schedule.

Player ratings Liverpool: Kelleher (7), Neco Williams (7), Matip (7), Fabinho (7), Robertson (6), Henderson (6), Jones (7), Wijnaldum (7), Salah (5), Jota (6), Mane (5).



Subs: Firmino (6)



Ajax: Onana (4), Mazraoui (6), Schuurs (7), Blind (7), Tagliafico (6), Gravenberch (7), Álvarez (7), Klaassen (6), Neres (6), Tadic (6), Antony (7)



Subs: Labyad (6), Traore (6), Huntelaar (6), Martinez (6)



Man of the match: Curtis Jones

How Onana's oh-no moment helped Liverpool...

Surprisingly given their prestigious European histories, this was just the second meeting between these heavyweights in over 50 years with a Nicolas Tagliafico own-goal separating the two in the corresponding fixture in Amsterdam.

Ajax will have taken confidence from that tight encounter and came to Anfield full of bravery in possession as they tried to play out from the back at every opportunity. Liverpool pressed intelligently early on and Jones rattled the post on five minutes after being set up by Diogo Jota from 22 yards.

Team news Caoimhin Kelleher was given a surprise start in goal with Alisson out. Klopp made five changes in total from the weekend with Joel Matip returning at centre-back to partner Fabinho whilst in attack Sadio Mane plays in a front three with Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah.

Klopp was looking towards the heavens minutes later when Andy Robertson required treatment on an ankle problem but he managed to run the injury off. The bright early transitions from Liverpool eased off as the half wore on with Ajax dominating possession.

Noussair Mazraoui tested Kelleher from 25 yards and the goalkeeper responded with a flying save that was perfect for the family album.

Ajax, full of enthusiasm but lacking a little composure in the final third, maintained their tempo after the break but former Everton man Davy Klaassen wasted a fine opening following a super Dusan Tadic cross.

Liverpool were sinking deeper as the pressure grew. Antony cut in off the right wing and tested Kelleher with a low effort which he was equal to but only pushed the ball out to Neres, who smashed an effort against the outside of the post from a tight angle.

Just as Liverpool looked like wilting under the pressure, Onana let them off the hook with a moment of comical goalkeeping. Williams sent a cross in from deep that Onana felt was heading out for a goal kick but Jones was alive to the situation and somehow managed to reverse a clever finish from near the by-line into the unguarded net.

The goal seemed to settle Liverpool down as they managed the final stages in professional fashion.

Onana redeemed himself slightly when tipping substitute Roberto Firmino's shot onto a post but the damage had already been done and Kelleher made sure his debut would be one to remember when making a point-blank save from Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.

Image: Star man: Curtis Jones (r) celebrates with Neco Williams

Move over Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, Liverpool's attacking impetus came from Jones. He was the one who was making things happen from his midfield role. Ajax were given a taste of his adventure in the final third in the first five minutes as he fired two efforts on goal, the second of which came flashing back off the woodwork. His energy, intelligence, and quality were on full show for the winning goal when his gamble paid off after the horrendous lapse by Onana.

"What a game he played, he's a really good player," said Klopp.

The youngster is certainly taking his chance.

What the manager said

Merse: A difficult night for Liverpool

Sky Sports' Paul Merson, speaking on Soccer Special:

"It was a massive mistake by the goalie but fair play to Jones - he gambled and it was a really tidy finish. They've played a good Ajax team, Liverpool. They've got quite a few injuries, they've played a lot of games, and they won. We expect them to put on a show all the time but this was a difficult game.

"And that's what I like about Liverpool: when they don't play well they still win football matches. They were efficient and [Kelleher] should be very pleased. He was absolutely outstanding in everything he did. Has he made himself second choice? I would say so. He was very confident. He can put his head to the pillow tonight and think: I did well."

What's next?

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Sunday evening at Anfield against Wolves before heading to play Danish Superliga champions FC Midtjylland in their final Champions League group game.