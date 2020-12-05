Chelsea boss Frank Lampard on Premier League title chances after 3-1 comeback win over Leeds

Chelsea went top of the Premier League in front of 2,000 supporters with their 3-1 win over Leeds on Saturday night - but Frank Lampard said that while the fans should get excited, he and his players must stay focused.

Olivier Giroud, Kurt Zouma, and Christian Pulisic struck back after Patrick Bamford's early opener for the visitors at Stamford Bridge, sparking celebrations in the stands where a limited number of fans were admitted following easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Chelsea ended the day top of the Premier League for the first time since September 2018 and when asked if he and his side, and the fans, can start believing they can win the title, Lampard said: "There's certainly nothing wrong with the fans thinking that.

"It's great to have them back, their input was huge, the noise huge. You can see how excited they are at the end that we are top of the league.

"My job and our job is to know that it's a long season and the next question is how consistent can we be with this form, how much we can improve, because I believe there is a lot more we can do and there will be a lot of challenges ahead.

"Enjoy the evening," he added. "I will have that small glass of wine, maybe a large one, but at the same time we need to make sure we stay grounded.

"But there were a lot of good things. To play against Leeds in the form they are in and the type of team they are and dominate in terms of chances was a great performance from us."

Lampard insists his team are firmly heading in the right direction but refused to get caught up in the excitement around his side's potential title challenge.

"It's early December and there's a long way to go," he said. "But we are a progression.

"When you bring in new players, have young players and you're trying to integrate... Whether it's this season we get to the heights we want, I don't know. But we are moving in the right direction.

"I'm really pleased. It's work on the training ground and staff behind the scenes. At our level, at Chelsea, people will always question us. Our job is to not get caught up in the chat. We have to keep our feet on the ground. There's a long, long way to go. At the minute we're in a patch."

Speaking to Sky Sports, Lampard was pleased with the resilience his side showed to going behind to an early goal from Patrick Bamford.

"We started brilliantly in the first few minutes but then they scored so that's a test straight away," said Lampard. "We created so many opportunities, stayed positive and defended well.

"We had to accept they would probably create chances but I thought we dominated the game in terms of action in the two boxes. I thought we deserved the win though it was a bit nervy until the end. There were lots of good individual performances."

However, Lampard also confirmed Hakim Ziyech suffered a hamstring injury in the first half, and said Chelsea will have assess him in the coming days.

Opta stats - Chelsea's brilliant form continues

Chelsea have finished a day top of the Premier League table for the first time since September 2018.

Chelsea have beaten Leeds in what is their first league encounter since May 2004, while it's their third consecutive victory against them in all competitions.

Chelsea have won four of their last five Premier League games (D1) - indeed, no current Premier League side is on a longer unbeaten run than the Blues (9 - W5 D4).

Oliver Giroud has become the first Chelsea player to score in six consecutive Premier League starts since Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in October 2001. Whilst at 34 years and 66 days, he is the oldest player to ever score in six consecutive Premier League starts.

Christian Pulisic became the 13th different player to score for Chelsea in the Premier League this season - the Blues have had at least four more than any other side in the competition in 2020-21(excluding own goals).

What's next?

Chelsea host Krasnodar in the Champions League on Tuesday before travelling to Everton next Saturday for an 8pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Premier League.