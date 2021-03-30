Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final ties against Porto will take place in Seville, UEFA confirms

Chelsea's quarter-final ties against Porto in the Champions League will go ahead in Seville, UEFA has confirmed.

The Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium will host both matches on April 7 and 13.

The first fixture was originally due to be played at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto while the second was scheduled for Stamford Bridge later next month.

Porto have confirmed that the decision was made by European football's governing body due to flight restrictions imposed in various European countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

0:44 Frank Sinclair believes Chelsea will be confident of winning silverware this season after beating Sheffield United to progress to the FA Cup semi-finals

Chelsea progressed to the last eight for the first time in seven years with a 3-0 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 as Olivier Giroud, Hakim Ziyech and Emerson Palmieri fired Thomas Tuchel's side to the next round of the competition.

Reigning Portuguese champions Porto produced arguably the most surprising result from the last-16 ties when they dispatched Juventus on penalties after the score finished 4-4 in normal time over two legs.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's quarter-final first leg with Real Madrid will go ahead in Spain but at Real Madrid Castilla's Alfredo Di Stefano ground on April 6, rather than the Santiago Bernabeu which is undergoing redevelopment work.

Restrictions between Spain and Britain were originally imposed in December following concerns of a new, more virulent variant of COVID-19.

However, the Spanish government confirmed on Tuesday that those measures will be eased on March 30.

As well as challenging for the Champions League, Chelsea have an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City on April 17 and face the league leaders again in the top flight, along with key tests against fellow top-four challengers Leicester and West Ham before the end of the season.

Image: Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea can mount a genuine challenge for the Champions League this season

Thomas Tuchel believes his new-look Chelsea boast the "edge and glue" to become genuine Champions League title contenders.

"The most important is that we feel we deserve this," said Tuchel prior to the draw for the last eight of the competition.

"The most important is that we give the feedback for the guys what they did here [in the second leg win over Atletico] in terms of quality and intensity.

"It's most important you feel it and that no one has to convince you. You need to feel it.

"They play with a special bond and performances and results like this give you a certain edge and glue to achieve special things. You can only achieve this through results and experiences.

"I'm pretty sure no one wants to play against us. It's a super-difficult challenge ahead because we are already in the last eight.

"It's a big step, but no need to be afraid, we take what we get and prepare as best as possible."