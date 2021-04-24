Chelsea ready to put Lyon Champions League semi-final heartbreak behind them as they face Bayern Munich

Emma Hayes is ready to put the pain of Chelsea's Champions League semi-final defeat to Lyon behind her as she prepares her side to face Bayern Munich.

Chelsea face the German league leaders looking to go one step further than two years ago when they lost a pulsating two-legged semi-final clash 3-2 on aggregate to eventual champions Lyon.

That defeat saw Chelsea exit the competition at the semi-final stage for a second successive campaign, and Hayes is determined to make amends by reaching the final this time around.

"Every coach will tell you that the game you lose, like that one, stays with you," Hayes said.

"You are always reminded of it because you don't want to be in that position again.

"But getting to the point where we're at now hasn't just happened - it's a lot of hard work over a long period of time

"So we're trying to prepare as normally as we would and go into the game knowing we have a squad of players capable of doing what we want."

Fran Kirby was part of the side that were knocked out at the same stage back in 2019, with the Chelsea forward seeing a penalty saved in the first leg.

But the 27-year-old is determined not to dwell on the past and believes the current Chelsea side is well-equipped to deal with anything that is thrown at them.

"We've been close before and know how it hurts if we don't make it to the final," Kirby said.

"But we just need to go into the game with a strong mentality and not focusing on the fact we have lost previous semi-finals but instead be fresh, clear and ready to go.

"We're just focusing on the here and now and the team we are going to be playing against and not the teams we have played against in the past.

"All season we have treated every game as just as important as the last and the position we are in, both in the league and Champions League, we can't afford to lose games.

"We have to focus on the task in hand and each game as it comes and this season we've had many players that have come up with match-winning moments, and individual brilliance to get us out of trouble.

"It shows the winning mentality and confidence we have in each other and that we never give up, we never back down."

