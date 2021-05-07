Emma Hayes: Chelsea boss says winning is in the DNA of the club after historic week for men and women's teams

Chelsea Women boss Emma Hayes says winning is in the DNA of the club following a historic week where the men and women's sides both reached the final of their respective Champions League competitions.

Thomas Tuchel's side overcame Real Madrid in their semi-final on Tuesday to book a place in the Champions League final against Manchester City in Istanbul, while Hayes' side beat Bayern Munich at Kingsmeadow at the weekend to set up a Women's Champions League final encounter with Barcelona in Gothenburg.

Hayes says both teams' achievements are testament to the winning culture cultivated at the club from the very top.

"It's a fabulous feeling for everyone internally, the DNA of Chelsea is winning," she said.

"I've always said this is a family-run club with people at the very top and on the board who are closely connected to every team at the club.

0:38 Former Chelsea player Geremi believes Thomas Tuchel has shown his quality to get the best from the same group of players who had struggled earlier in the season

"It's unique in a top team. The one thing that has been felt with both teams qualifying for the finals is the unanimous excitement and joy at the football club.

"The support both of us are given has been rewarded. We've shown the club what we are capable of given the brilliant support we have."

Chelsea are in pole position to secure back-to-back WSL crowns after their midweek 2-0 win over Tottenham took them within touching distance of the title.

Hayes side are two points clear at the top of the standings and go into the final game against Reading knowing three points will see them crowned champions. Second-placed Manchester City take on West Ham and could leapfrog the Blues if they win and Hayes' side lose.

1:53 Anita Asante believes her former club Chelsea have the strength in depth and mentality to complete the quadruple this season after reaching the final of the Champions League

If Chelsea are able to clinch the title, Hayes said it would rank as her best achievement to date, considering the increased strength of the WSL contenders going into this campaign.

"The fact that it has been the strongest WSL means it ranks as the best achievement. The quality in depth across the league is high, every team is stacked.

1:17 Chelsea striker Erin Cuthbert says they are concentrating on winning the Women's Super League this weekend before thinking about the Champions League final a week later

"If you look at the numbers Manchester City brought in this year, and Everton and Manchester United, plus Arsenal. It's not like teams have not spent money, we've all done that.

"We have been the dominant team throughout the season. Man City have had a very good season, pushing us all the way, I just hope we do enough on Sunday to cross the line."

Hayes hoping to emulate Akers' quadruple

Chelsea are only the second English women's team to reach a Champions League final, after Arsenal did so in 2006/07, with Hayes a part of Vic Akers' backroom coaching team at the time.

Image: Arsenal won the equivalent to the Women's Champions League as part of a quadruple in 2006/07

Akers' Arsenal side went on to complete an unprecedented quadruple that year with Alex Scott scoring the winning goal in the final in a team that also included Anita Asante, Rachel Yankey, Lianne Sanderson and Karen Carney among others.

Hayes is hoping she can draw from that experience alongside Akers to complete what she describes as a "unhuman" feat at Chelsea.

She said: "Every team goes into every season aspiring for every trophy. I've been here so long that I know if you start thinking about things a few weeks ahead or a few titles ahead, you've lost.

"There is a reason it hasn't been done since Vic Akers at Arsenal. It's almost unhuman to try it.

"I learned a lot from Vic and still do. I learned how to build something, he taught me that. The values that underpin you. Vic has been a massive part of my career and he wanted me to get to the final more than anyone.

"I am so grateful for the exposure I got to him. I'm fortunate enough to have worked with him."