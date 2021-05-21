Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel admits return of Aston Villa fans gives Blues disadvantage in top-four race

Thomas Tuchel says the presence of home supporters at Villa Park for the first time in over a year on Sunday could leave Chelsea at a disadvantage in the race for the top four.

The final round of Premier League fixtures this weekend sees Chelsea visit Aston Villa knowing that a victory will secure their place in next season's Champions League.

Aston Villa

Chelsea Sunday 23rd May 3:50pm Kick off 4:00pm

However, just as the Blues benefitted from having home supporters present for Tuesday's crucial win against Leicester, Villa will be boosted by having 10,000 fans at the game for the first time since March 2020.

If third-placed Chelsea slip up in the Midlands, they could be leapfrogged by Liverpool and Leicester, with both teams just one point behind and concluding their seasons in front of supporters at their home stadiums.

Asked if the situation handed Liverpool and Leicester an advantage over his side, Tuchel said: "In terms of fans, they clearly have. In terms of points, I think they would like to change with us.

"They [Aston Villa supporters] will not be fans for us and they will have the effect for their side. It's an advantage. It makes things absolutely more difficult, no doubt about it.

3:04 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win over Leicester in the Premier League

"But it's so much nicer and such a different game to play with spectators. We know it increases the challenge and increases the adversity, but we are here to step up."

All of Sunday's Premier League fixtures kick-off at 4pm and, while Tuchel conceded it is not ideal, he says he will be keeping one eye on events at Anfield and the King Power Stadium during his side's game at Villa Park.

"For a long period of the game I want to be in a bubble," he said. "If in the end we have results that have an influence to the amount of risk we should take - because we are not leading or whatever - then we need to know.

"We need to be professional. I prefer not to know, but if it's necessary, we need to know to adapt our risk management during the game. I think this is quite normal."

Chelsea were handed a boost ahead of their trip to Villa by the return to training of Andreas Christensen, who has not played since suffering an injury during the win at Manchester City on May 8.

However, Tuchel said N'Golo Kante could miss the game with the hamstring injury that forced him off against Leicester earlier this week, although he is set to be fit for next week's Champions League final.

"Andreas Christensen will be in the squad," the head coach said. "He did full training today and also yesterday without any problems, so he will be back.

"Kai [Havertz] did a test today and will be tested in team training tomorrow. With NG [N'Golo Kante] it's going to be very close but some hopes that he tries team training tomorrow. If not then he will join on Monday."

1:21 Hibernian left-back Josh Doig says he is not focusing on interest from Chelsea, Arsenal and Celtic following an impressive season at Easter Road

Frank Lampard admits he feared his bond with Chelsea supporters would be tarnished following his sacking as head coach.

Lampard was let go by Chelsea after just 18 months and was replaced by Thomas Tuchel, who has since taken the club to the Champions League final.

Image: Frank Lampard was replaced by Tuchel as Chelsea head coach in January

Lampard, who was voted into the Premier League Hall of Fame on Wednesday, holds Chelsea's all-time goalscoring record and is widely considered one of the club's greatest ever players.

But after failing to achieve similar success during his time as the club's head coach, Lampard feared he would lose the relationship he built up with supporters during his playing days.

"I have to say that when you lose your job it's hard," Lampard told reporters. "Anyone who says anything differently is a liar. It's not the truth.

"There's an element of pride, you're working towards something one day and then it's taken away from you. That's life. You have to be a realist about it.

"Very quickly the dust has to settle and one of the biggest things for me - living in Chelsea, a mile from the ground - is that I walk around and see Chelsea fans all of the time.

"You do wonder what the reaction will be because you've lost your job - will they be happy with what you did or not? And I think it made me realise even more, the bond I had with them from my playing days but also what they saw, what I was working towards in season one [as coach], up until the point where I left in season two.

"I was working with a real vision because I care about the club. I wouldn't have gone into the job without a full understanding that at some stage I might leave in whatever circumstances."