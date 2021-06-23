Chelsea trio Hakim Ziyech, Olivier Giroud and Tiemoue Bakayoko targeted by AC Milan this summer

AC Milan have three Chelsea players among their leading targets for the summer transfer window.

Sky in Italy report that Olivier Giroud's agent has already agreed a two-year deal for the striker at the San Siro, worth 3.5m euros per season plus bonuses.

And attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech, who has only been with Chelsea for a year, is one of two other Blues players in Milan's sights.

Ziyech is understood to be the top target to replace Hakan Calhanoglu, the Turkey international who joined fierce rivals Inter earlier this week on a free transfer.

Milan have other significant names in mind for that role, including former Leicester loanee Cengiz Under, Atletico Madrid's Thomas Lemar and also Everton's James Rodriguez.

To complete the hat-trick, Milan could also turn to a player who they previously had on loan from Chelsea - defensive midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Bakayoko, who has not played for Chelsea since 2018, spent the 2018-19 season on loan with Milan before spells with Monaco and Napoli.

He would be a replacement for Soualiho Meite, who has returned to Torino after a six-month loan spell. Bakayoko's contract expires next summer.

Chelsea have already sold one player to Milan this window, with Fikayo Tomori making his move to San Siro permanent after a successful season-long loan.