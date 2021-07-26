Kepa Arrizabalaga: Chelsea goalkeeper apologises to former boss Maurizio Sarri over Carabao Cup final confusion

"Clearly I should have come off, and I'm sorry I didn't....I was wrong, and I am sorry for everyone who was involved: for Maurizio Sarri, who it seemed like I had undermined in public; for Willy (Caballero), a teammate and a great professional; and for all my teammates and Chelsea fans"

Monday 26 July 2021 22:53, UK

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga says the substitution confusion during the 2019 Carabao Cup final against Manchester City was &#39;a big misunderstanding&#39;
Image: Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga says the substitution confusion during the 2019 Carabao Cup final against Manchester City was 'a big misunderstanding'

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has apologised to former manager Maurizio Sarri over the 2019 Carabao Cup final confusion.

Kepa became the world's most expensive goalkeeper when he joined Chelsea for £71m from Atletico Madrid the previous summer and went on to win the Europa League in his debut season.

Despite the apparent success, the 26-year-old's campaign was tarnished when he refused to be substituted during extra-time of the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

With the game finely poised at 0-0, Sarri was concerned Kepa was suffering from cramp and called for him to be substituted for Willy Caballero for the upcoming penalty shootout.

However, Kepa ignored his manager's calls and remain on the field, going on to save one penalty as Chelsea lost 4-3 in the shoot-out.

Trending

Kepa, talking to The Players' Tribune, described the incident as 'a big misunderstanding' with Sarri incorrectly believing his goalkeeper was struggling when in fact Kepa was only wasting time to help the team get to penalties.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa went down with what appeared to be cramp during extra-time in the 2019 Carabao Cup final against Manchester City
Image: Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa went down with what appeared to be cramp during extra-time in the 2019 Carabao Cup final against Manchester City

"I tried to signal that I was OK, that I wasn't injured. But we were at Wembley in front of more than 80,000 people, so of course Sarri didn't understand me," Kepa explained.

Also See:

"When the fourth official raised the board, clearly I should have come off, and I'm sorry I didn't.

"I was wrong, and I am sorry for everyone who was involved: for Maurizio Sarri, who it seemed like I had undermined in public; for Willy (Caballero), a teammate and a great professional; and for all my teammates and Chelsea fans who had to put up with everything - all the noise that was generated during the game and then in the days after."

Kepa went on to say both he and Sarri quickly cleared the air afterwards and that he still 'has a fantastic relationship' with the Italian coach but admits the pressure outside the dressing room was 'out of control'.

"For the next three or four days it didn't stop," Kepa added. "It was overwhelming. And clearly, most people who saw the pictures thought that I had disrespected Maurizio (Sarri).

"I felt misunderstood, because it had never been my intention to snub the coach. I had only tried to tell him I was I tried to explain this to the press, but I couldn't."

Maurizio Sarri, then Chelsea boss, screamed on the touchline to get his message across to his goalkeeper Kepa during the 2019 Carabao Cup final against Manchester City
Image: Maurizio Sarri, then Chelsea boss, screamed on the touchline to get his message across to his goalkeeper Kepa during the 2019 Carabao Cup final against Manchester City

Follow the Premier League with Sky Sports

  • 128 exclusively live Premier League matches.
  • First pick of matches for every weekend of the Premier League season.
  • The best punditry team in football including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp, Graeme Souness, Micah Richards and Roy Keane
  • Kelly Cates in the presenter's chair for Saturday Night Football and Friday Night Football. While David Jones fronts Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.
  • In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches.
  • Extended highlights On Demand through Game of the Day and Match Choice.
  • Sky Sports is your ultimate destination for domestic football with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and the recent addition of the FA Women's Super League.
  • Find out more about Sky Sports
Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back for the 2021/22 season. Create a team for free, and you could win £50,000.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q