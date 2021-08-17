Chelsea transfer news: Lyon in talks to sign left-back Emerson Palmieri from European champions

Chelsea are in talks to sell left-back Emerson Palmieri to Ligue 1 side Lyon.

Emerson joined Chelsea from Roma for an initial £17.6m in January 2018 when Antonio Conte was manager and has gone on to play over 70 times for the club.

However, he has struggled to displace both Marcos Alonso and Ben Chilwell - who moved to Stamford Bridge from Leicester for around £50m last summer - from the side.

Despite that, Emerson has won the Champions League, Europa League, European Super Cup and FA Cup at Chelsea.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League

He was part of the Italy squad that won Euro 2020 this summer and started in the final against England at Wembley.

Emerson featured four times at the tournament, becoming Italy's starting left-back after Roma's Leonardo Spinazzola was injured in the quarter-final win over Belgium.

Lyon's search for a new left-back comes amid interest from Burnley in Maxwel Cornet.

The Clarets have offered £12m for the 24-year-old, who played 39 times for Lyon last season.

Cornet can also play as a winger, which is a position Burnley boss Sean Dyche is keen to strengthen in this summer.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.

Stream the biggest moments on NOW for just £25 p/m for 10 months (usually £33.99 p/m) - all without a contract.