Chelsea transfer news: Emerson joins Lyon on season-long loan

Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri has joined Lyon on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 27-year-old Brazil-born Italy international, who can play at left-back or wing-back, joined the Blues from Roma in January 2018 for an initial £17.6m.

Emerson came off the bench in last Saturday's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace, which was his 71st Chelsea appearance.

He won the Champions League, Europa League, European Super Cup and FA Cup while at Stamford Bridge but struggled to displace both Marcos Alonso and Ben Chilwell from the side.

Arsenal

Emerson was part of the Italy squad that won Euro 2020 this summer and started in the final against England at Wembley.

He featured four times at the tournament, becoming Italy's starting left-back after Roma's Leonardo Spinazzola was injured in the quarter-final win over Belgium.

