Chelsea fined £25,000 by FA for failing to control players in draw at Liverpool

Chelsea have been fined £25,000 by the FA for failing to control their players during their 1-1 Premier League draw at Liverpool.
Referee Anthony Taylor sent off defender Reece James after a goal-line handball, with Mohamed Salah equalising from the penalty spot.
The Chelsea players were incensed by Taylor's decision to dismiss James, with the Blues feeling the ball had deflected off the England star's thigh onto his arm.
"Chelsea FC has been fined £25,000 for two breaches of FA Rule E20.1 which occurred during their Premier League fixture against Liverpool FC on Saturday 28 August 2021," read an FA statement.
"The club admitted failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during both the 48th minute of the first half and following the half-time whistle."
Kai Havertz's headed goal had put Chelsea in front before Salah levelled from the spot.
Chelsea's 10 men held firm for a point however, leaving both sides unbeaten three matches into the new league campaign.
James will serve his one-match suspension when Chelsea host Aston Villa as the Premier League resumes on Saturday after the international break, with the match live on Sky Sports.