Chelsea vs Southampton: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Chelsea vs Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.
Team news
Reece James will miss Chelsea's Premier League clash with Southampton due to continued ankle trouble.
Boss Thomas Tuchel also revealed the full-back would miss next week's World Cup qualifiers with England, despite having been called up to Gareth Southgate's squad this week.
Mason Mount is fit after a minor knock, but N'Golo Kante (self-isolation) and Christian Pulisic (ankle) are also missing this weekend.
Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong is closing in on a return to fitness and could even be in contention at Stamford Bridge.
The 29-year-old has yet to play this season due to a troublesome calf injury. He was on the bench for Saints' opening-day defeat at Everton, before the problem flared up once more.
The visitors will be without Armando Broja, who is ineligible under the terms of his loan deal from Chelsea, while Jack Stephens (knee) is a long-term absentee.
Opta stats
- Southampton have failed to score in five of their last eight league games, including each of the last three in a row. Saints have had seven separate runs of failing to score in 4+ consecutive Premier League games, most recently a run of five in October 2018.
- Southampton are one of five teams without a win so far in the Premier League this season - only twice in their top-flight history have they failed to win any of their first seven games to a campaign, doing so in 1996-97 and 1998-99.
- Chelsea are over-performing their expected goals total more than any other Premier League side this season, with the Blues scoring 12 goals compared to an xG of 8.4 (3.6 difference). Southampton meanwhile are one of the more under-performing sides in this regard (-3.1 - 4 goals, 7.1 xG).
- No side has scored more first-half goals than Chelsea in the Premier League this season (6, level with Liverpool). However, Southampton are one of just two sides (along with Man City) yet to concede before half-time in the competition this term, with all seven goals against them coming in the second half.
- Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has scored nine goals in his 12 Premier League games against Southampton, against no side has he netted more in the competition (also 9 vs West Ham).