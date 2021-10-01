Chelsea vs Southampton: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Chelsea vs Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Reece James will miss Chelsea's Premier League clash with Southampton due to continued ankle trouble.

Boss Thomas Tuchel also revealed the full-back would miss next week's World Cup qualifiers with England, despite having been called up to Gareth Southgate's squad this week.

Mason Mount is fit after a minor knock, but N'Golo Kante (self-isolation) and Christian Pulisic (ankle) are also missing this weekend.

Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong is closing in on a return to fitness and could even be in contention at Stamford Bridge.

The 29-year-old has yet to play this season due to a troublesome calf injury. He was on the bench for Saints' opening-day defeat at Everton, before the problem flared up once more.

The visitors will be without Armando Broja, who is ineligible under the terms of his loan deal from Chelsea, while Jack Stephens (knee) is a long-term absentee.

How to follow

Last time out...

Opta stats