Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea forward can bounce back from injury quicker than expected, says agent Federico Pastorello

Romelu Lukaku can make a comeback earlier than expected for Chelsea after suffering an ankle injury in their win over Malmo in the Champions League, says his agent Federico Pastorello.

Thomas Tuchel, who prior to the game said Lukaku was mentally and physically fatigued having been "overplayed" on international duty, confirmed the striker along with Timo Werner will be out "for a while" after sustaining injuries during their 4-0 triumph in Group H.

Lukaku limped off and was replaced by Kai Havertz after twisting his ankle in a challenge with Malmo's Lasse Nielsen, which led to the penalty that was dispatched by Jorginho in the 21st minute.

The setback comes as a blow for Belgian international Lukaku who has been in impressive form since returning to the Blues from Inter Milan, scoring four times in 11 appearances at the start of the season.

Image: Lukaku was substituted after several minutes of treatment before half-time and disappeared straight down the tunnel in Chelsea's win over Malmo

Lukaku's representative Pastorello told Sky Sports News: "I was very worried because Romelu is a player who really wants to play and the fact he stayed lying on the pitch so long after the penalty, it doesn't look good to me because he is someone who immediately stands up.

"The fact he was down for four minutes, I was with Petr Cech and I told him while watching the game that it was something I was scared about because he isn't one to make a fake scene.

"When he stood up I thought it is not a good sign and now we are waiting for the exams so we will know something more soon.

Thomas Tuchel says he does not regret playing Romelu Lukaku in the win over Malmo, despite the striker hobbling off with an injury a day after the Chelsea boss said he had been suffering from mental and physical fatigue.

"But if you see the pictures and the video of the injury, the position of the ankle is really under the weight of the body but he is a strong boy and he wants so much to play every game so he will be back stronger soon I am sure.

"He was very sad actually yesterday as a first reaction but everybody was seeing he was playing a good game and I am 100 per cent sure he would have scored goals [had he stayed on].

"He was on fire but he is really concentrated and will be focused on his recovery as soon as possible.

"He has his physio at home so he is working hard every evening even before he goes to sleep so if there is a time to come back it will be earlier than planned."

Lukaku and Werner will miss a packed schedule for Chelsea over the next few weeks with Tuchel's side playing five games in 15 days, starting with the visit of Norwich to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.