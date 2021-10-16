Brentford 0-1 Chelsea: Ben Chilwell goal and Edouard Mendy late heroics sends Blues back to top of Premier League

Ben Chilwell's first-half strike sent Chelsea back to the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Brentford, thanks in large part to Edouard Mendy's late heroics.

Bryan Mbeumo hit the post for Brentford in the first half, while Timo Werner missed two fine chances for the visitors, but Chelsea went into the break ahead through Chilwell's half volley from just inside the area (45), his third goal in three games for club and country.

Mbeumo hit the post again in the second half before Mendy saved brilliantly three times late on, first from sub Saman Ghoddos, then with his face from Pontus Jansson at point-blank range, before tipping over Christian Norgaard's stunning overhead kick in stoppage time.

Image: Edouard Mendy celebrates after his man-of-the-match display helped Chelsea to a 1-0 win over Brentford.

After wins for Liverpool and Man City earlier on Saturday, the pressure was on Chelsea to keep up the pace in what promises to be a tight title race, and they returned to the top of the pile with their sixth win of the season.

Brentford lost for just the second time this term, and are seventh after eight games.

Why Chelsea had Mendy to thank for three points...

It was three years to the day since Thomas Frank took over at Brentford, and his side had the first big chance of the game midway through the first period.

After receiving Norgaard's header down in the area, Mbeumo snatched at his opportunity eight yards out, hitting into the ground and off the post. Chelsea broke instantly through Werner, who squared for Romelu Lukaku to tap home, only for the Belgian to be ruled offside, but it was a sign of things to come.

Werner, who has now started the last three Premier League games, had a golden chance to put Chelsea ahead, striking high and wide from the edge with plenty of the goal to aim at after Lukaku had held the ball up well.

Nobody could criticise Werner's ability to get into dangerous positions as he was found in behind moments later by Cesar Azpilicueta, but once again Werner's end product was just missing as he opted to square for Lukaku instead of shoot, allowing Pontus Jansson to intercept.

Chelsea did take the lead on the stroke of half-time through a brilliantly controlled Chilwell finish. Battling with Jansson to get a connection on Azpilicueta's cross, Lukaku lost out to the defender, but the ball popped out kindly for Chilwell, who smashed into the net from 15 yards.

It marked a fine month to date for Chilwell, who scored his first goal for England against Andorra last Saturday, following what his manager Thomas Tuchel described as a difficult summer period for him having not played a minute at Euro 2020.

Team news Brentford made one change as Jensen replaced the injured Baptiste, while both Janelt and Wissa missed out on the squad due to injury.



Chelsea made three changes as Sarr made his Premier League bow, coming in alongside Christensen and Kante. Silva, Hudson-Odoi and the injured Rudiger dropped out.

Lukaku blazed over a sitter from eight yards in the second half, though the offside flag did spare his blushes, but Brentford grew into the game as the half wore on.

Mendy reacted well to beat away Toney's shot into the ground from a Zanka flick on at a throw-in, before Mbeumo hit the woodwork again, shooting low against the right post after sub Marcus Forss had laid it on.

The home crowd could smell an equaliser as Brentford bombarded Chelsea's box aerially - the pressure was "relentless", said Gary Neville on co-commentary - as Mendy's heroics kept Chelsea ahead. First, he bravely blocked Ghoddos down low, before stopping Jansson's point-blank effort with his head as Brentford threw everything at goal.

Mendy arguably kept the best for last, tipping over Norgaard's effort after the midfielder had controlled the ball with his back to goal and produced an overhead kick from 10 yards.

Despite the defeat, the feel-good factor around Brentford was maintained as players did a lap of honour for their appreciative support, while Chelsea showed the hallmark of title-contenders again by winning while nowhere near their best.

Brentford now host Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday October 24 at 2pm, while Chelsea host Malmo in the Champions League at 8pm on Wednesday October 20 before welcoming Norwich at 12.30pm on Saturday October 23.