Ben Chilwell: Chelsea left-back 'positive' after successful operation on knee injury

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell says he is feeling "positive" after undergoing successful surgery on his knee ligament injury.

The 25-year-old has been sidelined since the Blues' 4-0 win over Juventus at Stamford Bridge on November 23 when he was forced off with a knee problem in the second half after a coming together with Adrien Rabiot.

The England international could miss the rest of the campaign for Chelsea but has been given a welcome boost with his ligament repair operation.

Chilwell posted on Twitter on Thursday: "Just wanted to let everyone know that the operation yesterday was successful.

Image: Chilwell hobbled off with a knee injury in Chelsea's win over Juventus last month

Hi guys. Just wanted to let everyone know that the operation yesterday was successful. I feel very positive & motivated to work like a beast to get back on the pitch with my boys soon and help this great club win more trophies. Thank you all for the support and nice messages 💪🏼💙 pic.twitter.com/6fhTljqTkH — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) December 30, 2021

"I feel very positive & motivated to work like a beast to get back on the pitch with my boys soon and help this great club win more trophies.

"Thank you all for the support and nice messages."

Marcos Alonso has filled in at left-back in Chilwell's absence but Thomas Tuchel remains short of cover in the position.

The Chelsea boss could recall either Ian Maatsen or Emerson Palmieri from their loan spells, while Everton defender Lucas Digne has been linked with a January move to Stamford Bridge.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea’s draw with Brighton in the Premier League

Meanwhile, N'Golo Kante is nursing a recurring knee issue and Thiago Silva (also knee) remains unavailable until the New Year, while Kai Havertz returned to the bench against Brighton after an illness and Timo Werner is still out with coronavirus.

Reece James and Andreas Christensen also suffered hamstring and back problems respectively in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Brighton.

Chelsea face Liverpool in Premier League action this Sunday before playing Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final on January 5, both live on Sky Sports.

Live Renault Super Sunday Sunday 2nd January 4:00pm

Follow every Chelsea game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Chelsea latest? Bookmark our Chelsea news page, check out Chelsea's fixtures and Chelsea's latest results, watch Chelsea goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Chelsea games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Chelsea as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.