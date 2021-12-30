Ref Watch: Should Chelsea have had penalty for foul on Christian Pulisic during Brighton draw?

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher looks at whether Chelsea were on the wrong end of key decisions during their 1-1 draw with Brighton in the latest Ref Watch...

INCIDENT: Thomas Tuchel felt Chelsea should have had a penalty in the second half when Christian Pulisic went to ground following a tackle by Joel Veltman.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision, no penalty. Not enough to overturn on-field decision.

DERMOT SAYS: It was a good shout, I can't deny that. When I first looked at it, I thought Chelsea had a good shout. The referee's not given it, and when the VAR has looked at it he's come to the conclusion that Pulisic was already going down. On that basis, he's sided with the referee and decided it's not a clear and obvious error.

ROB WOTTON: His foot was being taken away so why wasn't it a clear and obvious error?

DERMOT SAYS: It wasn't a clear and obvious error for the VAR and that's the crux of it. He has felt it hasn't gone above the tolerance level, and on that basis, they feel there is no point to send the referee Mike Dean to the pitchside monitor.

ROB WOTTON: I'm still puzzled. Do you think it was a penalty?

DERMOT SAYS: I thought it was a good shout when you see it first viewing, but a lot of times you see things on first viewing and think it's a good tackle. That's the beauty of having replays and VAR in big decisions. On that basis in this instance, they decided it wasn't a penalty.

My gut reaction was that it might be a penalty, but on second viewing I can understand why they think Pulisic is going down early.

INCIDENT: Tuchel was also frustrated by Mike Dean's decision to penalise Mason Mount before he put the ball into the empty Brighton net shortly before the equaliser.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision, no goal.

Image: Mason Mount had a goal disallowed late on

DERMOT SAYS: It's difficult to judge. There's one camera angle from the centre of the field and there's no replays. Mount goes in and challenges Veltman, and it's a long way away from the view we have. We've looked at it over and over again, and there's not conclusive proof that it's not a foul and therefore you have to side with the referee on the field.

ROB WOTTON: But the question Thomas Tuchel raised was why blow the whistle so early? Why not let it run and then leave it to VAR?

DERMOT SAYS: The easy answer to that is that Mike Dean thought it was a foul and therefore doesn't need VAR. That's the end of the play at that point. I can see nothing to prove Mike Dean wrong, and on that basis, I have to side with the referee.

Image: Antonio Rudiger argues with referee Mike Dean

INCIDENT: Should Antonio Rudiger have seen red for his challenge on Tariq Lamptey? Mike Dean showed the Chelsea defender a yellow card.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision, yellow card.

DERMOT SAYS: This is a very, very unwise challenge. The other thing I'd say is that when he pleads his innocence, I don't think he's got a case at all! He goes flying into a tackle and without a doubt it's reckless.

Where he's lucky is that he lands on the ball. He doesn't actually catch Lamptey but his actions alone mean it has to be at least a yellow card. The fact he didn't catch Lamptey has saved him from a red card, but he can't stand there and protest his innocence.

Image: Ivan Toney confronts Man City's Fernandinho

INCIDENT: Brentford striker Ivan Toney was involved in an ongoing battle with Fernandinho and the pair tangled shortly before half-time during Manchester City's 1-0 win. Did Toney stamp on the Brazilian while he lay on the ground?

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision, no red card.

DERMOT SAYS: I think the referee David Coote got this one right, actually. It's interesting as both games on Wednesday night were very feisty at times. Fernandinho and Toney clashed a few times - they'd clashed just before this incident.

Toney felt aggrieved about a few decisions and I think this is what the pros call "leaving a bit on him". I think that's what he's done. It's not violent, it's reckless and I think the referee has judged it really well. He saw it for what it was rather than over-reacted.

That's the skill of a Premier League referee and why they're at the top. Coote didn't panic and get sucked into something more than it really was.