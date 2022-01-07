Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea are looking at January cover for injured Ben Chilwell

Thomas Tuchel says he is keen to add to his options at left wing-back with Ben Chilwell ruled out for the rest of the season.

Chilwell underwent surgery last week after injuring knee ligaments in Chelsea's 4-0 Champions League win against Juventus in November.

Chelsea have Ian Maatsen and Emerson Palmieri out on loan at the moment, with both players linked with recalls to Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel refused to rule out recalling Palmieri from his loan spell at Ligue 1 Lyon when asked specifically about the full-back at his news conference ahead of Saturday's third round FA Cup visit of Chesterfield.

"I will not give any details, but I will not hide from the fact that we have injuries," Tuchel said.

"We will miss Ben Chilwell for the whole season. He is a top guy and a top professional.

"It's not only what I wish for [for us to reinforce]. We are evaluating it and we are looking into this position, and yes, this is one of the options [recalling Palmieiri] but I will not comment further.

Image: Emerson Palmieri is currently on loan at Lyon

"We are discussing [the January window] and we are in talks with the staff and the board and the scouting department, checking possibilities.

"We always do but given the long-term injuries, we are looking into the market and the possibilities, but things have to make sense in terms of the person, the position, and of course the quality, but we are looking."

