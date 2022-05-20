Premier League betting: Back Antonio Rudiger to hit the target at 11/2 on final Chelsea farewell - Jones Knows

Our tipster Jones Knows is looking to end a hugely profitable season with one final winner as he eyes up Antonio Rudiger taking centre stage on his Chelsea farewell.

How did we get on last weekend?

Our quest to fire home one more big-priced winner continues to hit the crossbar. If the Jarrod Bowen to score, have two shots and Oleksandr Zinchenko to be carded bet was a horse, it would have been travelling imperiously at the front of the field before emptying in the final third. The 66/1 shot won on the Bowen count, who scored twice and had two shots but a card to Zinchenko didn't come. My blood did pump when Bowen was fouled in injury-time but I didn't catch who did the crime.

Is it Zinchenko? Please be Zinkencho. The camera then panned to Gabriel Jesus. There was blasphemy.

I've taken a lot of pride from the winners found this season. To get to this stage in a healthy +65 profit from mostly a small stakes outlay will send me off into the summer in good spirits.

With Chelsea securing third spot, the pre-season two-point ante post play at 11/4 with Sky Bet of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea to finish in any order in the top three paid out on Thursday. Just two points? It should have been a 20 point play looking back. That bet has been sitting pretty in the betting account from the moment Manchester United delivered on their entirely predictable decline this season.

Less said, however, about Nicholas Pepe to be Arsenal's top goalscorer at 10/1 or Kelechi Iheanacho to be the Premier League top goalscorer at 50/1. We move on...

P+L = +65

1pt on Antonio Rudiger to have a shot on target from outside the area vs Watford (11/2 with Sky Bet - Bet Here!)

I was tempted to load up another longshot to go for the glory shot but this price simply is just too juicy to ignore.

The cries of "shoooooot" from the fans when a defender comes forward with the ball infuriate managers but that cry from the Chelsea end towards Antonio Rudiger should help land the best bet of the weekend.

Rudiger is Real Madrid bound having failed to agree new terms with Chelsea yet leaves firmly a fan favourite and he'll receive a warm send-off from the Chelsea fans. Such is his character, he'll be looking to go out at the centre of attention so he makes plenty of appeal across his shots and goals markets against a Watford side that could well be on the end of a thumping.

Since Thomas Tuchel took charge of Chelsea, no centre-back has had more shots on goal in the Premier League than Rudiger (56). That average of 1.26 shots per 90 minutes always makes him a player to consider in the individual shots market especially at home to teams Chelsea are likely to dominate.

The beauty with Rudiger is that not only is he a threat from set pieces when venturing forward he also has the eye for the spectacular from range giving us two potential routes to profit. No centre-back has had more shots on goal than him from outside the box this season (20) - Everton's Ben Godfrey is next in with 12. And since Tuchel has been in charge, eight of those have hit the target, working out an average of 0.19 per 90 minutes. That makes the 5/1 with Sky Bet for him to hit the target again from outside the box is a belter without even factoring in the opposition and the end of season/final farewell type of occasion. I'd be surprised if this one doesn't land - and we're getting 11/2. Lovely stuff.