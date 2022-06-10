Chelsea transfer news: Blues sign five-time Champions League winner Kadeisha Buchanan from Lyon

Chelsea Women have signed five-time Champions League winner Kadeisha Buchanan from Lyon on a three-year deal.

The Canada centre-back was presented as a Chelsea player on Friday morning, where it was also announced she will become the first Blues player to wear the No 26 shirt since men's captain John Terry left the club in 2017.

Buchanan is also the second signing made by the west London club following the takeover by Todd Boehly's consortium, after France right-back Eve Perisset completed a move earlier this week.

During her five and a half years at Lyon, Buchanan won 13 trophies at the club - which included eight domestic titles and five Champions Leagues, the latest of which came in last month's final victory over Barcelona.

The 26-year-old will be looking to add to her major trophy haul as she joins Women's Super League champions Chelsea.

Image: Buchanan celebrates a goal for Lyon

"I am coming to Chelsea with the same ambition I always had - win trophies and become the best in the world," she told The club has everything in order for us to compete in every competition and it's time to bring a champions league trophy to London.

"I'm hoping to bring my experience to the team and continue on the successful pathway that the club has been on for the past seasons. I can't wait to join my new team-mates and the coaching staff on this journey."

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes added: "Kadeisha is a serial winner at the top of her game and I have no doubt we are signing a world-class player who has proven herself on the world stage.

"She is going to bring a quality to our group and with her brilliant personality and character, we think she will be really liked within the dressing room. We look forward to welcoming Kadeisha this summer."

Perisset joins Chelsea

Perisset became the first player to sign for Chelsea's men or women's sides since the Todd Boehly-led consortium completed its takeover of the club from Roman Abramovich last month.

The Blues had been unable to sign new players - or renew the contracts of current ones - since March due to UK Government sanctions placed on Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Perisset, who will wear the No 15 shirt at Kingsmeadow, will officially become a Chelsea player on July 1.

She told Chelsea's website: "It's a fantastic honour to join Chelsea and to be the first French female player to become a blue! I am very thankful for the opportunity that has been given to me.

Image: Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes

"The time was right for me to make this big move to London and join the English Super League and I cannot wait to meet the team and the fans later this summer at Kingsmeadow and at the famous Stamford Bridge!"

Hayes added: "Eve brings a wealth of experience and is a versatile player who is able to play in both full-back positions and midfield.

"A tenacious defender, with her mentality and professionalism we have no doubt she will complement the group well. We really look forward to welcoming Eve to the team later this summer as we head into the new season."

