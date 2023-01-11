Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic facing months out with injury, reveals Graham Potter

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic is facing months out through injury, says head coach Graham Potter.

Pulisic came off in the first half of Chelsea's 1-0 home defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League with a knee problem.

Potter initially said the USA international would miss a couple of weeks but, following further assessment, the time frame around Pulisic's return has shifted quite sizeably.

However, there is positive news about Chelsea's other striking options with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang available for Thursday's trip to Fulham.

Image: Aubameyang is ready to return, but Reece James and Raheem Sterling are still recovering

Raheem Sterling's situation is less clear - he was injured in the same league game against Man City - with Potter non-committal over the amount of time the forward will spend sidelines.

"Pierre is fine and he will be in the squad," said Potter. "Christian is a couple of months we think. Raheem is less, hopefully less than that."

Will Joao Felix play vs Fulham?

Image: Joao Felix has joined Chelsea on loan for the rest of the season

Joao Felix is a timely arrival on loan from Atletico Madrid for the remainder of the season with the news of Pulisic's injury being more severe than first thought.

Chelsea are paying around £9m as a loan fee and covering all the Portugal international's wages, but do not have an option to buy Felix at the end of the season.

Potter is facing an injury crisis at Stamford Bridge and admits it has "sharpened the focus of the club" in their pursuit of Felix.

Chelsea head coach, Graham Potter says the signing of 'quality player' Joao Felix can give everyone at the club a lift.

Felix is thought to be in consideration for Thursday's game at Fulham and Potter has said in terms of his fitness the forward is ready to be thrown straight in.

Potter added: "From a physical perspective, he can go in. It's always a little bit of an unknown period as he is going from one club to another, but that's on a case-to-case basis."

Potter 'in regular dialogue' with owners

Image: Potter has had a tough start at Chelsea

Potter is facing mounting pressure at Chelsea having lost five of the last seven matches in all competitions and the club languishing in 10th in the league table.

Chelsea fans voiced their discontent with the results by singing Thomas Tuchel's name when the Blues were thrashed 4-0 at Man City in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Todd Boehly, the chairman of Chelsea, who agreed to pay a record £21.5m to bring Potter to Chelsea from Brighton after he sacked Tuchel in September, is thought to be standing by his man during this difficult spell.

Potter insists that is the case, saying: "I am in regular dialogue with all the owners and they've been really supportive. We speak two or three times a week, I'd say."