Frank Lampard: Chelsea caretaker boss says he does not mind co-owner Todd Boehly entering changing room

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says he has no issues with co-owner Todd Boehly entering the changing room after every match, despite a reported angry tirade from the American at the Blues squad on Saturday.

The Daily Telegraph claim Boehly entered the Chelsea dressing room after the Blues' 2-1 home loss to Brighton at the weekend, which left the club in 11th place in the Premier League and without a win in six.

The report added that Boehly described Chelsea's current form as "embarrassing" as he singled out one senior player signed in the summer for not performing well enough.

Speaking before Lampard's press conference, Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalga claimed Boehly comes into the changing room after "every game" - something which the caretaker boss is happy with.

Speaking on the eve of Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid, with the Blues trailing 2-0 in the tie, Lampard said of Boehly's post-game behavior: "I am comfortable with that.

Image: Todd Boehly (left) comes into the Chelsea changing room after "every game" - says Kepa Arrizabalaga

"For me, there was some criticism of our old owner about not coming and being around - and that wasn't always true, to be fair. When an owner is very invested in the team and wants to help and improve, it's his prerogative to have the input that they want.

"I remember, as a player, the moments of when owners came into dressing rooms. It happened first here at Chelsea and it never really happened here before. I remember being happy that you could touch them and high-five them, you could listen to them and feel them. I don't think that's a bad thing in terms of the identity of the club and where you want to get to.

"I have no problems with it. I have my things I want to say after the game. If an owner wants to be positive and wants to speak to the players, then it's his part to do that.

"As Kepa said, it can be very regular in the modern day. In fact, it shows passion. That's what I like."

Pictures emerged of Boehly speaking with an angry Chelsea fan during the game at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and Lampard continued to insist that the passion at the club - however disgruntled it may be - is not a problem.

Image: Boehly was seen remonstrating with fans during the loss to Brighton

"Passion goes both ways," he added. "Fans show passion. I don't think the ownership would come in and be involved at Chelsea and expect anything other than complete passion for wanting this club to do well.

"We've been fortunate to have been very successful for a lot of years, the last 20 years, which means you want more of it. So I don't think anyone is schooling on that.

"Passionate owners want to make a difference and have a real vision for the club. We're in the early stages of the process on those terms.

"When you look at processes in the Premier League, we know we're off that, as we know. People always question everything at the beginning and in the early part of the process. We have to get our heads down with what is in front of us.

"Passion is normal, I think. I don't find it as a problem. We can all work with passion to work in the same direction to get where we want to be."

Lampard on progression chances: Anything is possible in football

Despite his side's poor run of form, Lampard claimed analysis of Chelsea being "broken" at this moment in time is a "bit much" - and said progression from 2-0 down against Real would be a "really special moment".

The 44-year-old said: "We are not where we want to be. I think broken is a bit much. League position is a reality and we are 2-0 down in this game. We have to work against that.

"I don't think anything tomorrow will be better than winning the Champions League in my opinion because we had many moments of that run of difficulties against Barcelona and Napoli.

"But because of the moment we are in, we have to fight very hard to get through, so winning it would be special."

Image: Chelsea face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday, with the Blues trailing 2-0

Lampard also issued a rallying cry to the Stamford Bridge support to create a real atmosphere on Tuesday night.

"I think anything is possible in football," he said. "There is no doubt that we are competitive and we deserve to be here. The opponent is a really high-level.

"I've been here too many times at Stamford Bridge for a midweek Champions League knockout game to understand the atmosphere will be great.

"We need to engage the fans throughout because they can help us. It's why this two-legged competition is one of the best out there. I'm confident in that - we just need to play our part."