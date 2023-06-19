Chelsea: N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Hakim Ziyech all primed to sign for Saudi clubs

Four Chelsea players are primed to sign for Saudi-based clubs as a summer clear out gets under way at Stamford Bridge.

N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and Hakim Ziyech are among the players destined for the Saudi Pro League, while striker Romelu Lukaku has expressed his desire to remain in Europe and is on Inter Milan's wish list.

N'Golo Kante

Midfielder N'Golo Kante, who will be a free agent at the end of June, is close to agreeing a deal to join Al Ittihad.

Chelsea had held talks over a new deal, but understand Kante's desire to seek a new challenge.

Such is the mutual respect and goodwill between all parties the 32-year-old, who missed the majority of last season with injury, will leave with Chelsea's best wishes after seven years of service.

Edouard Mendy

Al Ahli are in advanced talks over the signing of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

The 31-year-old lost his place to Kepa last season, only featuring for Chelsea once after the winter World Cup.

Mendy is contracted until 2025, but Sky Sports News understands incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino plans to go into next season with Kepa as his first-choice goalkeeper.

Kalidou Koulibaly

Al Hilal have entered into talks over the signing of defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Inter Milan were interested in the Senegalese international but only wanted a loan deal.

As it stands, there are no plans for the Blues to sanction a loan move for Koulibaly.

Hakin Ziyech

Cristiano Ronaldo's club Al Nassr are close to an agreement to sign winger Hakim Ziyech, with personal terms not expected to be a problem.

Ziyech was on the verge of a move to PSG in January but it broke down over paperwork and he stayed put.

Romelu Lukaku

As Sky Sports News has previously reported, striker Romelu Lukaku is likely to remain in European football despite strong interest from Saudi Arabia.

Inter Milan want to sign him but again favour a loan move. As it stands, Chelsea are adamant a loan deal is not on their agenda.

